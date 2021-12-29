PLATTSBURGH — On New Year’s Eve, Richard’s Beverage Center will permanently close its doors after 58 years of serving the community.
The store has been well-known for its vast selection of beer, cigarettes and lottery tickets.
The owners, Dave and Linda Richard, wanted to begin their new year in retirement.
“A couple weeks ago, I said to her, ‘What do you think about retiring?’” Dave said.
“She looked at me and said, ‘Yeah, I think it’s time, 58 years is a long time.’”
‘THE ONLY STORE OPEN’
Since Richard’s Beverage Center first opened in the early 1960s, neither Dave nor Linda have taken time off from running the store.
For a period of time, they would even stay open on major holidays.
“For years, we used to be open on Christmas. We were the only store open, so everyone was coming here to get their beer. Christmas was our biggest day of the year,” Dave said.
‘RELAX AND NOT WORRY’
Retirement will be a welcomed change of pace for the two long-term business owners who plan to stay in the North Country.
“We’re just going to relax and not worry about anything,” Linda said.
“We’re looking forward to it. We have no plans as of yet. But it will be nice to be able to go and do something if someone asks us to, because now we don’t have to get someone to work the store.”
NOT EASY DECISION
The decision to retire and close the store wasn’t easy for them, but owning and operating a business during a pandemic had brought upon many unexpected challenges.
“I’m not sorry I stayed open for as long as I did, but when COVID started, I wish we would have thought about retirement then and maybe got out a little bit earlier, because business started going down,” Dave said.
“The college couldn’t party, and a lot of college kids would usually come in and buy beer. We also had the Canadians who would come down for our craft beers, but they stopped coming down, because they couldn’t, so we lost a lot of business between those two. It’s gotten to the point where business is not like it used to be, even now.”
WILL MISS THE PEOPLE
With time to reflect, both Dave and Linda said their favorite part about running Richard’s Beverage Center has been the customers.
“We have made so many friends from the customers, they have been just wonderful,” Linda said.
After announcing the closing on the Richard’s Beverage Center’s Facebook page, hundreds of comments, shares and likes poured in from customers the business had positively impacted over the years.
“To me this was the hardest part about closing, because we’re really going to miss our customers. Just the other day we had a mother come in with her daughter, who we even got a Christmas present for. She likes to come around and give biscuits to our dogs. Sometimes, when I’m on the computer working, she’ll come right into the house, open the door, and say, ‘Hi Dave,’” Dave said.
“This is what we’ll miss.”
