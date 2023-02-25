WOONSOCKET, R.I — St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center in Woonsocket, R.I., is a beacon of what is possible when it comes to restoring an old Catholic Church.
St. Ann’s was formerly a Roman Catholic church within the Diocese of Providence.
‘LIKE THE SISTINE CHAPEL’
It is home to North America’s largest collection of frescoes by Guido Nincheri, whom Pope Pius XI dubbed “the church’s greatest artist of religious themes.”
Nincheri was knighted by the Italian government in 1972.
“It’s gorgeous,” Chris Todoruk said.
“It’s like going to the Sistine Chapel. They were able to convert it into a community center, but it’s like an arts center where they have weddings and huge concerts. This was done around 2000. Those are all sacred objects. The murals are not painted over.”
Todoruk and others have formed Churubusco Heritage Preservation, a group aiming to save Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Churubusco, the 19th Century church that closed in 2010.
CHP is ready to help to save the church and has big ideas.
“We’re going to work, fix it up, and have a place for the community to go,” Chris said.
“Have a concert, networking sessions, artists do trade work on plastering, window working. There are all kinds of ideas we came up with. Yes, it’s a small town. If the money is coming in, and it pays for it, why not?”
