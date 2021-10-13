PLATTSBURGH – The usual masked suspects – wizard, princess, police officer and a smattering of super heroes – cased Lake Forest Senior Living Monday morning.
They came not to receive, but to give to the residents there and visit through the windows with the residents who deigned not to lounge on the patio.
“They are Bridled Hearts, a 4-H group from Morrisonville,” Liz Brown, Lake Forest activities director, said.
“They do a lot of community service. This is one of the things that they are doing to come here to Lake Forest to give handmade cards and little treats to our residents.”
Don't be led astray by the tail-wagging dog and big-eyed baby, the costumed crew was thorough in their Halloween maneuvers.
“This is a brand new 4-H Club,” Tracy Simmons, 4-H leader, said.
“We started in August. There are 13 children between the ages of 5 and 11. It's 4-H here in Clinton County. We're known as a horse project club, but we also do other areas. We do arts and crafts, community service, public speaking, woodworking, gardening, just about everything because in the wintertime it's a little difficult to do some riding.”
The children's day off from school for Columbus Day or Indigenous People's Day was a chance to rack up community service.
“Which is a requirement for (Clinton County) Fair,” Simmons said.
“In order for the children to go to Fair, whether it's horseback riding or even putting exhibits in the building they have to do a few community services through the year.”
The club allows the children to get together, build relationships, friendships and play outside.
“That's what we thrive on, being outside and building friendships and relationships, so the children will have each other through the years,” Simmons said.
Resident Emily S. applauded the swarm, which included the Black Panther and Batman.
“It is great,” she said.
“We love to see kids, especially kids in costumes that are enthusiastic. And boy, they were enthusiastic! They were having a good time, and we were having a good time.”
Nancy Estus concurred.
“It takes me back to my children's costume parades, and that's why I enjoy it so much,” she said.
“Wonderful!” Lou McIntyre said.
“The kids were wonderful. It made me feel like Halloween. It certainly did.”
