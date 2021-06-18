ELIZABETHTOWN — Parishioners at both the United Church of Christ (UCC) in Elizabethtown and the First Congregational Church (FCC) in Lewis can’t say enough good things about the Rev. Fred Shaw, who with 32 years of service has become the longest tenured pastor in the 200 year history of the two churches.
Shaw’s decision to come to Elizabethtown was based on the fact that “I have always loved Maine and that is where I wanted to live. After visiting here, I saw how much this area resembled Maine. However, it was the people I met here while going through the interview process that cemented my decision.”
COMMUNITY GROUP WORK
Over three decades, the quiet and unassuming pastor has immersed himself in a plethora of community activities.
Among the agencies, charities and groups in which he has been involved are Families First, Emergency Food and Shelter (FEMA), Elizabethtown Community Hospital Board, Disaster Mental Health Response Team, Office for Aging Advisory Board, Horace Nye Home Protestant Worship, Service Coordinator, Community Planning Awareness, Champlain Valley Film Society Advisory Board, and North Star Dramatic Team.
EARLY DAYS
On hot summer days, Shaw can be found sitting by the Farmer’s Market selling raffle tickets for the annual Families First raffle. Often he is the only religious leader to participate in activities such as the Memorial Day tribute.
Previously, while living in Mississippi, Shaw did community work at a farm, thrift store and community development.
Shaw first considered the possibility of becoming a minister while in a Bible study group in the seventh grade, but didn’t pursue this life’s work right away.
“My parents weren’t ecstatic, but they weren’t opposed. They thought I might be a scientist.”
NO FIRE AND BRIMSTONE
His father was an engineer, while his mother was a social worker and educator who started a magnet school. Years later, Shaw enrolled at and graduated from Yale University School of Divinity.
No fire and brimstone permeate Shaw’s services which start with an upbeat greeting and warm twinkle that can be seen in his eyes.
“I began doing occasional worship services devoted entirely to laughter. They were intended to be both reverent and humorous. One year on the Sunday after Easter, I came dressed as a rabbit and introduced myself not as the Easter Bunny but as the Resurrection Rabbit.”
The mild mannered minister could go with the flow.
“The following incident is not necessarily humorous in terms of what happened but it is funny when I look back on it,” he explains.
“We had a funeral in the church one early spring day while the temperature was still quite cold. To my horror, the furnace decided to stop operating just before the service was to begin. I panicked. So many people turned out for the service that body heat alone made the sanctuary warm and no one even noticed the malfunction.”
FACING CHALLENGES
Though much of the 32 years have been good, “challenges came as a result of ministering to the churches as they faced national issues such as the various wars over the past three decades, 9-11, and COVID. Personally, the toughest part of my tenure was dealing with my divorce while still trying to be ‘normal’ or ‘inspirational’ in the pulpit,” said Shaw.”
As can be expected there have been changes in the past three decades.
According to Shaw, “the community has become more open to diversity. At the UCC there has been the restoration of stain glass windows, upgrade to the clock and bell system, both of which are historical items. In Lewis there was the celebration of the church’s bicentennial.
“However on the downside there has been a declining interest in church involvement among the general population with membership advancing in age without younger folks coming in to replace them. Elizabethtown has seen much decline while Lewis has actually seen growth, but not among the young.”
OF LOVE AND FORGIVENESS
Summing up his tenure Shaw said: “I have been blessed to be a part of the larger community in many ways. I have not only witnessed many changes in our towns but also been asked to participate in many of the accompanying observances, such as the Bicentennials of Essex County, Towns of Elizabethtown and Lewis; the dedication of the new Supervisors’ chambers, and the dedication of the Lewis Veteran’s Park, just to name a few.”
Tolerance and respect for others who may have other beliefs are ideals promulgated in Shaw’s words to the congregation, “for a God of love and forgiveness heals us, and that love should be practiced here on Earth.”
Shaw chuckled, explaining that “when I used to go on vacation, people would worry about me coming back.”
His record-breaking tenure had put that fear to rest until now.

