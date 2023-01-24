PLATTSBURGH — Banish winter doldrums with the return of the American Cancer Society’s annual Daffodil Days.
This colorful first flower of spring represents a campaign that brings hope to cancer patients, their caregivers, and families, while providing much-needed funding to support the groundbreaking research, programs, and services of the American Cancer Society.
“Cancer touches all of us in one way or another,” Joan Sterling, American Cancer Society senior community development manager, said.
“By supporting the American Cancer Society through Daffodil Days, you are not only warming the hearts of others with these beautiful first flowers of spring, but you are also helping the American Cancer Society improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.”
For many years, individuals, small businesses, and large corporations have supported ACS through the Daffodil Days campaign by making donations for flowers that have been used to brighten the spirits of loved ones or as a way to say thank you to employees, friends, and colleagues.
“We are unbelievably grateful to everyone who supports our lifesaving mission through their participation in Daffodil Days,” Sterling said.
“We’re also looking for volunteers who might be interested in helping us deliver the flowers the week of March 20, too.”
The campaign started on Jan. 1, and orders can be placed online until Feb. 21.
The link is: https://raiseyourway.donordrive.com/event/daffdaysnorthernnewyork
“We just started, so I have to say it’s going pretty good,” Sterling said.
“Usually, we do better and better every single year. We are so excited that we have the tulips this year. This is the third year we have done tulips, and the tulips are absolutely gorgeous. It’s fun to have another added item. It’s so nice that we have Nelson’s Flowers Shop that people can just come and pick up their flowers when they’re ready.
“They can pick up their flowers on March 22 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.”
