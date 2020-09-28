PERU – Kristine Minster collected vintage aprons, many vintage aprons.
“I did have a pretty nice, really fun collection,” she said.
When she and her husband, Chuck, relocated from the Finger Lakes to Peru a year ago in October, she sold many of them.
Now, she makes retro-inspired aprons in her home-based business Sew Surprised ADK.
Out in the world, her aprons can be found at Kit + Syl Studio located at 2748 Essex Rd. in Essex and at the Strand-Ed Artisan Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays, Oct. 3 and 10.
HOME TRAINING
Minster learned to sew at age 12 from her grandmother.
“My grandmother's name was Lydia Kortenhorn,” she said.
“That's a good German name because I'm originally from Wisconsin. I remember being at her home. My parents both worked full time. I would go to my grandmother's house after school.”
People would come to Mrs. Kortenhorn's door and drop off pants that need to be hemmed or a coat that needed to be relined.
“My aunt was a milliner making hats and a furrier,” Minster said.
“She worked for a high-end dress shop and did fur collars that were really popular on the coats back in like in the '30s.
“I got steeped in that whole seamstress and sewist kind of culture.”
HER SHINGLE
Over the years, Minster has worked in different fabrications such as fabric shops, Stickley upholstery and a visual display manager at JC Penny's for 20 years.
“When I retired, I always wanted to have my own little sewing and crafting business,” she said.
“What did my dad always say? I hung out my shingle.”
Minster's signature look is a traditional baker-style apron with a full-coverage bib.
“Then, I do an offset patchwork seam on it,” she said.
“That's part of the creative process. Anybody can whack out an apron, all one fabric. You probably did it in Home Ec in high school.
“But combining the different fabrics and getting the play of prints and solids and light colors and dark colors, now you are making something more original.”
Minster embellishes her aprons with a floret.
“It's called a yo-yo,” she said.
“It's kind of my little signature thing.”
Her creations include half aprons or hostess aprons and hot mitts to match aprons.
“You have to be the hostess with the mostest,” she said.
“That style was popular in the '50s and 60s. I make one with real deep pockets and rickrack. Rickrack is a real retro thing, too.”
RUN ON APRONSAt the Ithaca Farmer's Market and 16 art shows and craft fairs, her aprons sold well then sales tapered off.
Here, she joined the Willsboro and Elizabethtown Farmers Markets in June.
“The aprons just like took off,” she said.
“I'm like yeah! I definitely do feel people are staying home more. They are cooking more. I also do a matching mommy and me apron. That's pretty popular, too.”
All aprons are 100 percent cotton and pre-shrunk.
“Because when you're matching different types of prints and colors you don't want things to shrink differently or the colors run,” Minster said.
“Everything is preshrunk and pre-washed. I do line the aprons with a lightweight poly-cotton lining, which gives it a little more body. I use grosgrain ribbon as ties. The ribbon is Offray ribbon which is a brand made in the U.S.A.”
