PLATTSBURGH — After a 34-year judicial career, longtime Franklin County Judge Robert G. Main, Jr. will be stepping down Dec. 31.
Main, 70, is the longest serving state court judge in the Fourth Judicial District and the senior Surrogate in New York. He also serves as a Franklin County and Family Court judge.
Before he was elected, Main was a practicing attorney for more than a decade in Malone, where he was born and continues to live.
New York’s constitution requires most state trial court judges to retire when they reach 70. Main will be succeeded by current Franklin County District Attorney Craig P. Carriero, who was elected to a 10-year term in November.
“When I ran four years ago, I wasn’t ready to go.” Main said. “But now, the constitution says I need to leave. I’m not necessarily in favor of that constitutional provision, but I think this is a good time for me to go.”
Main said in retirement he will be able to travel more often and work more with charities he’s been involved with over the years.
CAREER PATH
Main comes from a family of law professionals, with his grandfather and great-grandfather serving as Franklin County district attorneys and his father serving as an associate justice in New York’s Appellate Division.
But he said he wasn’t always certain he would follow in their footsteps.
“I struggled with it when I was in college, wondering where I would go next,” Main said. “When I finally decided that I would apply to law school, it was not because I had decided that I was going to practice law, but I thought a law school education would be a good graduate school education in itself.”
Main said he considered teaching, but he ended up choosing law.
“Having the education, spending three years getting the education, I wanted to see how it would be putting it into practice, knowing that if I didn’t like it, if I decided it wasn’t for me, I could look for something else,” he said.
After graduating from Albany Law School and his admission to the bar in 1977, Main practiced general civil law for Malone firm Mullarney & Holland and served as Malone’s village attorney. Three years later, Main, along with Donald J. Holland, formed Holland & Main P.C.
INTERACTING WITH COMMUNITY
In his first years as an attorney, Main said he found an appreciation for the opportunity to interact with the community.
“As much as the substance of what I was doing appealed to me, I liked the interaction with the people,” he said. “I like the interaction with the clients, with my fellow attorneys, with the agencies and institutions that I dealt with as a practicing attorney.”
Main’s family’s experience helped him early on in his career, he said.
“I think the major benefit in being in a family of attorneys was first that I recognized arguing with each other was not a sign of a lack of civility. Debating points and issues was something that was appropriate and often necessary,” Main said.
“I also gained a great familiarity with the system. There was very little about the system that was foreign to me when I went to law school and started practicing law because I’ve been around it for all of my life.”
THE STARS ALIGNED
Growing up, Main said he would spend time in his grandfather’s and father’s law offices, where he would play and finish homework.
“You pick up a lot through osmosis,” he said.
Seeking a new challenge, Main ran for county judge and was elected in 1987.
“The stars aligned at the time. My father was retiring as judge. There was an opening in the county-level bench because Judge [Jan] Plumadore was seeking my father’s seat, and I just decided that I’d like to try it,” Main said.
He was reelected in 1997, 2007 and 2017. Throughout his career, Main took on additional responsibilities on the state’s Supreme Court as a full-time acting justice and presides over the Adult Treatment Part of Supreme Court and the Integrated Domestic Violence Part.
GIVES YOU A WINDOW
Being raised in the community he serves, Main said, has also helped him throughout his career.
“It gives you a window into the community outsiders wouldn’t have. It helps you to understand the problems people have, the aspirations that people have,” he said.
Main said he’ll miss his staff in retirement.
“I’ve had a wonderful staff of incredible professionals over 34 years to whom I am extremely grateful for the service that they provided and the help that they gave me,” he said.
“I’m going to miss my day-to-day engagement with the attorneys, and I’m going to miss the intellectual challenge of having to decide in a given case.”
Main said Franklin County is in good hands as Carriero is set to take his post.
“The people of Franklin County were extraordinarily lucky in that they had two fine attorneys competing to succeed me. Either one of them would do a fine job. I have every expectation that Judge Carriero will do an excellent job,” he said.
“Be careful of taking your work home with you at night, not to go home and brood on what was before you,” Main said is his advice to the incoming judge. “Don’t second-guess yourself all evening. Make the very best decision you can when you’re on the bench and leave it there.”
“Enjoy it. It’s a rewarding job. It’s an interesting job and a very satisfying job.”
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.