Retired SUNY English prof finds his fictive voice

MORRISONVILLE – When translator/writer Alexis Levitin wasn't kayaking, swimming or snowshoeing in the Adirondacks, he wrote his way through the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“This pandemic is dominating our lives," the retired SUNY Plattsburgh professor of English said.
"What happened to me, I was thrust into total isolation by the pandemic, an isolation accompanied by fear because I am 78 and I had serious pneumonia when I was youngster. I spent three months in the hospital with double viral pneumonia. So, I assume my lungs are vulnerable. For these reasons, I actually assume if I got the coronavirus I would die."
So in isolation and in fear, suddenly Levitin found himself writing: 74 short stories and four books of translations.
"For me, the combination of doggedly going on with the translating and suddenly beginning to write short stories, you can't save your life but maybe you can redeem it," he said.
"In other words, if you're going to die, you're going to die and someday we all will die. But the only way to fight against death is try to make use of your time in a good way. For me, the good way is a combination of translating and now writing these short stories. I hope that I am redeeming my time while I still have it.”
SHORT STORIES
Many of Levitin's short stories involve travel – Greece, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Portugal.
“Travel has been a big part of my life, so the stories reflect that,” he said.
“However, I think what links them is an attempt to reconcile through fiction, reconcile myself to reality. And the bottom line of reality is simply that we die. And I've been reconciled to that. Through the fiction, my central characters are reconciled. They accept the inevitability of death. To my mind that's probably what unites many of these stories.”
Eleven of the stories have been accepted for magazine publication, but he would love the stories to appear in a book format.
“I have actually two book projects,” he said.
“Twenty-five of them are chess related. Of course that sounds boring to a non chess player, but they are really about life.”
“Beneath the Bougainvillea of Folegandros” was recently published in the American Chess Magazine.
“It's about a chess game on an island called Folegandros,” he said.
“The guy is playing chess with a Greek guy, and the Greek guy is good. The protagonist finds himself spending a whole week on the island. Meanwhile at the next table, there's a girl reading a celebrity magazine. She's the girlfriend or wife of the Greek chess player.”
When the protagonist goes to get a beer for the two of them, the woman glances up and holds up the magazine to a picture of Angelina Jolie.
“She points at herself and says, 'Angelique, Angelique,' which is her name and the Greek version of Angelina,” Levitin said.
“He plays chess for a week. The other guy finally wins a game, then he decides to leave. As he is getting on the ferry saying goodbye to the two of them, he really likes the guy, as he says goodbye and looks into her unfathomably, deep oceanic eyes like looking into Mediterranean, he suddenly realizes the real reason he spent a whole week on Folegandros. That story isn't really about chess.”
The first story published, a true story, is called “The Last Ruy López."
“It's really about a father-son relationship,” Levitin said.
“Eight hours before he died, my father beat me in a marvelous chess game, which was the best reconciliation we could possibly have had and it was the best goodbye that we could possibly have had. He was 89. He was dying, and he played this brilliant game. As if God gave him this last chance or this last joy.”
The stories are a mix of truth and made-up, and venture beyond chess to life's big questions.
Angelique symbolizes life, suggestive of uncontrollable, passionate things, unlike the board game.
“From a male perspective, I suppose,” he said.
“Obviously, all my stories have a male protagonist. It's some sort of an offshoot of myself, although some are academic caricatures as well. I spent my whole life in academia. So some of my male characters are very staunchly, academic rational types who then confront the Dionysian and then the story has to play itself out.”
Levitin has avoided writing fiction all his life because he thought he didn't have it in him. He thought he didn't have a voice.
“When his pandemic began, I sat down and all of a sudden these stories kept pouring out, ready made, as if they were waiting,” he said.
“It's impossible to describe. They came out as if they had already been written by someone else inside me.”
TRANSLATIONS
“Legends of Salt City” (Câmara Municipal de Aveiro, 2020) is about Vasco Branco, a great Portuguese painter, ceramicist and one of Portugal's earliest filmmakers.
“I was doing it as a favor for the family, and it's a big book put out by the municipality of the town of Aveiro,” he said.
“He also wrote poetry, but he isn't famous poetry. But he is an excellent, excellent painter and his films won awards. He never became a professional filmmaker. They are celebrating the 100th year of his birth.”
Levitin continues his long relationship with Brazilian poet Salgado Maranhão's “Mapping the Tribe” (Spuyten Duyvil Publishing, 2020) and “Consecration of the Wolves” (Bitter Oleander Press, 2021), which begins with a Cherokee legend.
“An old Cherokee was teaching his grandchildren about life,” he said.
“He told them a battle is going on within me, a terrible battle between two wolves. One is fear, anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, a sense of inferiority and lies. The other is peace, hope, love, joy, kindness, benevolence, friendship, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion and faith. The same fight is going on inside of you, and inside of every other person, too. The grandchildren thought about it for a bit, and then one of them asked his grandfather, 'Which wolf will win?' The old man replied, 'The one you feed.' So that's how the book began.”
The last book Levitin translated is “Gazing Through Water” by Astrid Cabral (Aliform Publishers 2021).
The 84 year old grew up on the Amazon River, and this book is a compilation of her poems from "Gazing Through Water,” “The Waiting Room” and “Intimate Soot.”
“Water represents of course rivers, but it also represents the river of time, memory,” Levitin said.
“She doesn't just gaze back at youth or childhood. She gazes back at the the loss of her son. One of sons was killed in car crash. He was 21. Four or five of the poems deal with that. Some of the poems deal with aging.
“One of the ones I really like is where she directs herself to to her children, 'You just think I'm a little old lady. It doesn't occur to you that once upon a time men used to look at me when I walked down the street.'”
