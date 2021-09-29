Retired oceanographer dives into local history

ESSEX – Morris F. and Ellin Glenn's residences here and in Maryland echo each other atmospherically.
In Essex, there is a ferry and their backyard is Lake Champlain.
In Oxford, there is also a ferry and their backyard is the Tred Avon.
They retired here in 1995 after long and successful careers in Washington, D.C.
An oceanographer, he ended his career with the Defense Mapping Agency. She was in human resources with the CIA.
They met when they were in their prime on Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and they honeymooned in Essex after they married in 1966.
Ellin said it would either make or break the marriage.
The architect's daughter's ties hail back to Dr. Spire, who first purchased a camp on Couchey Hill in 1920.
The teacher's son was raised in Virginia, and his traveling shoes have taken him from the Arctic to the Equator.
The same attention to detail that Morris used with a slide rule, sonar array or a BRN-3 satellite system transfers these days to research and writing.
The Essex County Historical Society member has penned and co-authored more than 50 books on local history.
He publishes his books under Eyrie Publications, which is the name for his 1910-era camp, Eyrie.
Topics include the Adirondacks, Bouquet River, Coon Mountain, Lake Champlain, Lozier Motor Company and Thompson's Point.
“All the books you see here are published by me,” Morris said.
“I write books. We got into this when I bought this camp. I bought this camp in 1975. I only do it for up here.”
Titles include “The Story of Three Towns: Westport, Essex and Willsboro,” “A Sketchbook of Essex County Railroad Stations,” illustrated by Sid Couchey, and “The Keene Flats of Old Mountain Phelps.”
His 2021 published work is “William Gilliland's 1765 Pioneer Settlement on the Boquet River: Willsboro and Essex, New York.”
He is featured among his peers on the Wall of Literary Fame in the Essex Library.
“I don't advertise myself much,” Morris said.
“I've been doing this for a long time. I get interested in something, and I start writing on it. Sometimes it develops into a book, and sometimes it doesn't.”
