PLATTSBURGH – About a year ago, Stan Ransom joined Champlain Valley Toastmasters to improve his speaking skills, although at 93, he has had years of experience in his professional life as a librarian.
“I found I could improve my speaking very much more by going to Toastmasters which would enable me to do a better job of speaking and getting a message across and also learn some more leadership skills, one of the things they offer,” Ransom, a Plattsburgh resident, said.
“One of the things they do is have a Humorous Speech Contest.”
Ransom, 93, was the first place winner in the virtual competition held on Jan. 19.
Sharon Bandhold of Morrisonville was the second place winner.
On Saturday, Ransom will be competing at the area level of Toastmasters.
“My talk was 'A Trip For Stone Dust,'” he said.
“It's about a trip that I made to try and get some gravel for my house.
“Now, I'm going to repeat that talk at a higher level area. I am competing with the same story with other storytellers on Feb. 6. I will see if I win there, if I go to state wide or higher level. Its very fun to do. I was very pleased to be the first place winner.”
Since the COVID Pandemic, Toastmasters has met on Zoom and not at the United Way Building on Tom Miller Road.
“I'm enjoying being in the club because it teaches you how to speak better and how not use filler words like um, er or ah that everybody uses when they are trying to convey a message,” Ransom said.
“It's very common to use a filler word.
One of the things you learn in Toastmasters is how to avoid using those types filler words and instead get your message across.”
Ransom is also a member of the Plattsburgh Noon Rotary.
“Rotary and Toastmasters are collaborating to take advantage of the things you learn in each club that would be beneficial for someone from the other club,” he said.
“Rotary, for instance, serves the public and does a whole lot of projects. Toastmasters serves the individual and enables the individual person to become a better speaker and a better leader.”
