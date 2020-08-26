PLATTSBURGH – Editor Stan A. Ransom Jr. revisited one of his favorite topics for the third time in his new book “America's First Black: Jupiter Hammon of Long Island” published by Outskirts Press.
Hammon was born to Obium and Rose on Oct. 17, 1711 at the Henry Lloyd Manor House, Lloyd Neck, Huntington, Long Island.
Hammon and his parents were enslaved by Henry Lloyd, a merchant and agriculturist.
His younger brother, Obediah, was born in 1715.
RARE EDUCATION
Lloyd erected a schoolhouse to educate his children, and that's where Hammon was educated until the age of 12 by Nehemiah Bull, a Yale College graduate and later a Congregational minister in Westfield, Mass.
Hammon published his 88-line broadside poem, “An Evening Thought,” on Christmas Day 1760, thus becoming the first known African American to enter the American poetics canon.
“I revisited Jupiter Hammon again,” Ransom, a Plattsburgh resident and retired librarian said.
“There was a new poem discovered at Yale University by Julie McCown. She was a student of Dr. Cedric May of Texas University. She was working on some Black Studies for Dr. May. She found this poem called 'Essay on Slavery.'”
McCown discovered the poem at Yale University Library in 2011.
“Around the same time, another person found a poem, supposedly, written by Jupiter Hammon in Long Island at the Townsend residence, which is very near where Lloyd Neck is.”
Independent scholar Claire Bellerjeau found “Sickness, Death, and Funeral,” in the Klingenstein Library of the New York Historical Society in 2015.
Ransom wanted to make sure these new works were included in his latest iteration on Hammon.
“The third thing is a study came out on 'The Migration of Jupiter Hammon and His Family, From Slavery to Freedom ...” by two researchers (Charla E. Bolton and Rex Metcalf ) who traced the genealogy of all of his generations,” Ransom said.
“It was clear there was a connection to the early sugar trade in Barbados. I have the whole history of that I researched, and it is in the book.”
Author Max Griswold's 2013 book “The Manor, Three Centuries at a Slave Plantation on Long Island,” revealed new information on Shelter Island, a provisioning station for Barbados Island plantations.
“It connects Jupiter Hammon to the Lloyd family of Lloyd Neck,” Ransom said.
“Barbados in the 1600s was a big sugar plantation in the Caribbean. They had 56,000 slaves and 18,00 other people. They worked the slaves night and day pressing sugarcane.”
SUPPLY STATION
The plantation owners didn't set aside any land for their or their slaves' sustenance in Barbados.
To avoid starvation, they set up an 8,000 acre supply station on Shelter Island located between the eastern forks of Long Island.
“It was a huge farm and the produce went to support the slaves and owners in Barbados,” Ransom said.
“The ancestors of Jupiter Hammond (Tamero and Oyo) came from in Nigeria. They had to have people to work the supply plantation in Shelter Island.”
John Lloyd was a part-time owner of the Shelter Island Plantation, where Tamero and Oyo toiled.
“Obium, Jupiter's father, was moved to Lloyd Neck, where Jupiter was born,” Ransom said.
“They educated him and gave him an orchard to run himself called Jupiter's Orchard. They had 10 different types of fruit.”
Hammon used orchard proceeds to purchase a bible from John Lloyd.
“He became extremely religious,” Ransom said.
“He was known as a preacher as soon as he was old enough. He was a preacher for slaves in this area. He was allowed to travel all over.”
In the book, “Langston Hughes states, 'Hammon was an intelligent and privilege slave, respected by his master for his skill with tools and by his fellow slaves for his power as a preacher.'”
“He was esteemed by a lot of people,” Ransom said.
“He went through Pennsylvania and gave talks as a slave. He talked about slavery, and the Society for the Abolition of Slavery published his work in Philadelphia. He also did some talking in New York City.”
ENDURING LEGACY
Hammon's many poems and essays are in the book as well as Ransom's two musical compositions, “Jupiter Hammon's Jig” and “An Address to Miss Phillis Wheatley,” to accompany Hammon's poetry.
“He was manumitted in 1795,” Ransom said.
“The Lloyd family said to Jupiter, 'You may have the use of your orchard until you die.' It's kind of like social security. He and Benjamin and Phoebe (grandson and his wife) were able to live on the orchard from 1795 to 1805 when Jupiter died.”
Ransom first discovered Hammon when he was director of the Huntington Public Library.
It was there he established Black Poetry Day in Hammon's honor.
When he relocated to Plattsburgh, Ransom brought the poet's legend and Black Poetry Day with him.
Since 1984, the day of Oct. 17 has marked the annual event at SUNY Plattsburgh.
June Jordan was the first guest poet, and subsequent poets have included Nobel laureate Derek Walcott in 1992, Rhode Island Poet laureate Michael Harper in 1994, Connecticut Poet laureate Marilyn Nelson in 2006 and Pulitzer Prize winner Gregory Pardlo in 2015.
“Julius Lester said, 'Poetry is the major expression of Black experience,'” Ransom said.
"And Nikki Giovanni has said, 'Poetry is part of the strong oral tradition of Black people.'"
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.