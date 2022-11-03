PLATTSBURGH — Author Daniel Ladue’s debut book, “Bold and Courageous: 25 North Country New York Women and Their Exceptional Contributions” celebrates risk takers, who defied societal norms.
Spanning three centuries of Clinton County history, Ladue’s book, dedicated to his mother, Rita Boyer Ladue (1916-2010), commemorates women, who “distinguished themselves from the crowd, had an impact on the lives of others, and in many instances were high achievers with lasting legacies.”
ROLL CALL
Nineteen chapters profile poets/sisters Lucretia and Margaret Davidson, social/educational reformer Marcia Priscilla Brown(e), philanthropist Margaret Freligh Platt, founder of the Home for the Friendless of Northern New York; Harriet Hunt Vilas, founder of The Samuel F. Vilas Home for the Aged and Infirm Women; Lucy Beaman Hobbs Taylor, first U.S. female dentist; Frances Delord Webb Hall, Women’s Christian Temperance Movement; historian Maria Jeannette Brookings Tuttle, Helen Douglas Woodward, first principal of Plattsburgh High School; Helena Conrad Augustine Cavanagh, early childhood educator; philanthropist/collector Alice Emma Trainer Miner; educators Grace Weston Barker and Sarah Gertrude Barker; Luella Barber Robinson North, first female Children’s Court Judge to New York State; Minnie Mayo and Abigail Clukey, Gold Star Mothers; folklorist Marjorie Lansing Porter and folksinger Lily May Delorme, theologian Dr. Georgia Elma Harkness; Lucy Agnes Hudson, Plattsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Eula Roberts Otis, Clare Keller Warn and Veronica Gilmet Jette, “The Michigan Mavericks;” physician Dr. Ruth Foljambe Copeland and Thelma Douglas, educator and youth advocate.
“I started off with another project that was going to be a generic thing about people who made a legacy,” Ladue, a retired educator and librarian, said.
“Then I got really sick, and I literally lost a year and a half of writing. Then when I came back to it, the thing with the women just sort of coalesced. That was where the story was.”
Ladue viewed it as fortuitous because it allowed him to focus on what he could write about.
“I am going to start working on a book on men, but not right away,” he said.
FOOTSTEPS ACROSS TIME
Ladue had to find the subjects of his book following little or no paper trail.
“It was a little bit difficult because while there are tons of men who left legacies, it was a bit more difficult to find women,” he said.
“When I first started the project, I had done the Barkers and there was another couple of women. Then, I had to go hunting, and then people would tell me things.”
One day he was reading a Methodist journal and came across Dr. Georgia Harkness. A friend told him about one of her ancestors, Lucy Hobbs Taylor, who was unknown to Ladue.
It was a slow process as he scoured primary and secondary sources inside Special Collections located inside the Benjamin F. Feinberg Library at SUNY Plattsburgh.
“Scanning it to see what women were mentioned,” he said.
“One woman led to another.”
HORACE MANN OF BRAZIL
Ladue had long been interested in Marcia Brown.
“Marcia Brown is clearly the most interesting woman that I wrote about in this book to me,” he said.
“It was Marcia Brown, who was the genesis for the Home for the Friendless, which was founded by Mrs. Platt. The research that I did on on her was almost spooky. I mean it was almost as if Marcia Brown was coordinating this.”
Behavioral Health Services North is the modern iteration, nearly 150 years later, of the Home for the Friendless.
“There has been a continuous line of morphing from the Home for the Friendless,” Ladue said.
“On Bailey Avenue, there was the Children’s Home. Now, it’s apartments, but it’s still standing.”
SOUTH OF THE BORDER
Ladue went to Mexico in January 2020 and had made a commitment to revisit the book.
“That’s when I decided I’m going to just focus on women,” he said.
“By then, I had a pretty good core group of women to write about, and that’s what I did that winter. and of course, we all know what happened by March.
“I’m one of the few people who can say COVID was very good for me because that forced isolation, I finished that book in six months, except for the chapters that I had written prior, which were all edited.”
Ladue had written about a small cohort of women, but the work needed to be re-edited.
“Once I got home, I was writing a woman every two weeks,” he said.
“We were kind of stuck at home, you know, with COVID. I technically finished it by August, then it went into an editing process with friends. Then Larry (Gooley of Bloated Toe Publishing) took it on a year ago May. Larry is is very good. I have nothing but good things to say about him.”
“Bold and Courageous” can be purchased at the three bookstores in town and online.
“It is not available at Amazon,” he said.
Ladue spent a tremendous amount of time on Brown, who came to Plattsburgh as a lady principal of the females at the Plattsburgh Academy.
“She went back to Vermont,” he said.
“She ended up in Brazil. I posited that she was darn close to being the Horace Mann of Brazil, totally unsung because the men took the credit. She came back. She was a wealthy woman. They were paying her $8,000 a month by the time she left. She came back, and she never worked again and she was back for 25 years or more before she died.”
FAVORITES
His favorites are Brown and the Barker sisters.
“If I could have dinner, and I would want it separately, because I think all these women were like, ‘Whoa, I am here,’ he said.
“I would love to have to dinner with Marsha Brown. I would love to have dinner with Georgia Harkness, and I would love to have dinner with Grace and Gertrude Barker.”
LONE FEMALE
Ladue knew Thelma Douglas, who is the subject of the book’s last biography.
Though a diverse assembly, the women possessed certain life aspects in common.
“They were either unmarried, which then allowed them to pursue what they wanted to do,” he said.
“They tended to be relatively aggressive. They had the personalities that didn’t clash with people. A man can be aggressive, but a woman who gets aggressive becomes whatever. I worked with a woman like that who was very soft spoken, but she was a wonderful negotiator.”
His subjects were either unmarried, widowed, or married to supportive husbands.
“Louella North was the second woman to be elected to an official office in New York State,” he said.
“Alice is a little bit different in that it was money that allowed her to do what she wanted to do.”
One friend told him that the Gold Star Mothers did not belong in the book.
“They did something that other women did not do,” he said.
“They went to Europe after their sons died. That took a level of bravery.”
Most women profiled had very supportive parents.
“It was only one case where one father said no, but every other father was supportive of what their daughters were doing at a time when many fathers were saying you should get married and stay on the farm,” he said.
“In case of the Barkers, it was their mother. The mother was a real mover and doer.”
GREAT INTENTIONS
For Ladue, his intention for writing the book became a process.
“I think I learned a lot because this is the first one I’ve ever done,” he said.
“The intention became these were women were known about, and they’re still known in very small little niche fields, but they had essentially been forgotten.
“For instance, neither of my dentists in Plattsburgh, one being a woman, had never heard of Lucy Hobbs Taylor. I don’t think that is uncommon.”
Until Ladue made it an issue, no one could tell him why Plattsburgh High School’s yearbook was called The Barker.
“They had no idea, and for the most part, they weren’t interested,” he said.
“I think in the case of Marcia Brown, I made her story known. That story will go further. She’s really a Vermonter who lived here. She should be known.”
Ladue seeks to make the women relevant today.
“Especially, as we look at what women accomplished at a time when it was really difficult, when most women did not accomplish that kind of thing,” he said.
“They surpassed all sorts of obstacles. Women have obstacles today, I understand that, but not like these women did.”
To be fair, Ladue said a lot of these women succeeded because of men in their lives who helped them to succeed.
“I don’t think Lucy would have ever gotten her doctor of dentistry without the male help that she got,” he said.
“Harkness to a lesser extent, too. There were men who were pushing her and aligned themselves with her.”
FIERY FIVE
At Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 3 p.m. today, Ladue tells the stories of poets-sisters, Lucretia and Maria Davidson; philanthropists Margaret Freligh Platt and Harriet Hunt Vilas; educators Grace and Gertrude Barker; Lucy Agnes Hudson; Marjorie Lansing Porter and Lily Mae “Grandma” Delorme.
Ladue is eager to speak to people, groups, and organizations.
At each presentation, he will select a group of five to speak about.
“If you went to one of those presentations, you could go to another one because I’m not repeating myself,” he said.
