PLATTSBURGH — City of Plattsburgh Fire Chief Scott Lawliss has announced the line of duty death of retired firefighter Scott E. LaFlesh.
LaFlesh, 49, succumbed to cancer that was attributed to his efforts in the recovery immediately following 9/11 at Ground Zero, on Nov. 21. He retired in February of 2021 due to his illness, after serving the citizens of the City of Plattsburgh honorably for 24 years, Lawliss said in a statement.
“Firefighter LaFlesh was a friend to all who knew him and will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters of the City of Plattsburgh Fire Department,” Lawliss said.
Firefighter LaFlesh is survived by his wife Tia, son Tegan, daughter Oriana and son Daulton.
At Scott’s request there will be no public calling hours.
A funeral service and celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at the Plattsburgh Methodist Church, 127 Beekman St., Plattsburgh.
According to LaFlesh’s obituary, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Albany, or the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.