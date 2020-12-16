Retired area chemist ready to take vaccine

CHAZY — Raymond “Ray” Johnson's organic/analytical chemist's mind has followed the twists and turns in the development of COVID-19 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICAL POWERHOUSES
The Chazy resident retired before Pfizer bought his old company in October of 2009.
“I was at Wyeth when they purchased American Cyanamid, which had an excellent vaccine facility in Pearl River, NY,” Johnson, who is a former assistant vice president of Analytical Research and Development at Wyeth.
“Wyeth inherited a very modern vaccine facility, and they invested millions more in it before Pfizer purchased Wyeth.”
The unit produce a lot of flu vaccines.
“So when Pfizer purchased Wyeth, they also purchased that vaccine division and the vaccine division was further supported by Pfizer,” he said.
“And it's a very sophisticated, separate building down on the Pearl River campus. I spent my last four years there.”
COVID-19 flu vaccine technology came from the Germany-based company, BioNTech, founded by the husband-and-wife team of Dr. Ugur Sahin and Dr. Özlem Türeci.
“They don't have manufacturing capacity, but they had certainly a very smart husband-and-wife team that really had the technology in mind, so they collaborated with Pfizer to produce the vaccine,” Johnson said.
“Pfizer manufacturing and Pfizer R & D coupled with the BioNTech. They basically had the primary idea for the vaccine.”
'A GOOD FIT'
Johnson was not surprised that Pfizer delivered a vaccine first.
“No, because the facility that Pfizer inherited when they purchased Wyeth was a quality facility, and when they teamed up with that husband-and-wife team in Germany that had the basic technologies, it was a good fit,” he said
Johnson is “you betcha” ready to get his immunization.
“Top of the line,” he said.
“They carried out a pretty extensive clinical trial, which had well over a thousand patients. I don't know how many, it was thousands. The trial covered a broad spectrum of male, female and different conditions and different ages."
ALL IN
According to the New England Journal of Medicine article, “Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine,” between July 27, 2020, and November 14, 2020, a total of 44,820 persons were screened, and 43,548 persons 16 years of age or older underwent randomization at 152 sites worldwide (United States, 130 sites; Argentina, 1; Brazil, 2; South Africa, 4; Germany, 6; and Turkey, 9) in the phase 2/3 portion of the trial.
“I feel that they covered a broad spectrum of the population, and the FDA did review adverse effects and they found in satisfactory,” Johnson said.
“So, I would have no trouble in taking it.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.