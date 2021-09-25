Senators call for WTC Health Program funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently joined colleagues in calling on Congress to pass the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act.
According to a press release, the bill would address the impending World Trade Center Health Program funding shortfall anticipated due to medical inflation and increasing costs, and ensure that the program can continue to provide medical treatment to over 100,000 9/11 first responders and survivors.
The legislation would additionally authorize the program to develop a research cohort to study the psychological impact and toxic exposure of 9/11 on the more than 35,000 children who resided or attended school in the disaster area during and in the years following the attacks.
"Fully funding the WTC Health Program and ensuring care to our Ground Zero heroes is a sacred obligation that, together, with the unions and advocates, we will fight to deliver,” Schumer said in a statement.
“These heroes and survivors put themselves at great risk, doing whatever it took to help their fellow Americans in a moment of great need," Gillibrand said.
"Now, in their moment of need, we must be willing to do what it takes to help them."
Stefanik supports 9/11 Memorial and Museum
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) is an original cosponsor of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum Act.
According to a press release, the bill would require the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to provide a one-time grant to the National September 11th Memorial and Museum for the operation, security and maintenance of its facilities and grounds in New York City.
The bill was introduced in memory of the nearly 3,000 Americans who died in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Penn., on 9/11.
“Sept. 11, 2001 is forever etched into the minds of everyone who witnessed the tragedy of that day, and now we must teach its history to the next generation,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“We must preserve the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, so future generations — in New York and beyond — will know the bravery of our first responders, the tragedy of the lives lost, the sacrifices of our servicemembers and the patriotic resiliency shown by the American people. America must never forget.”
