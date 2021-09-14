Stefanik urges passage of border bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Montana) recently called on Congressional leadership to take action on their bill to reopen the U.S.-Canada border.
The pair sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) urging them to consider the Restoring Northern Border Travel Act, which would expand the categories of permitted travel across the border to include individuals traveling to visit family members or property in the U.S., attend business meetings or site visits, or access U.S. airports, according to a press release.
The bill would also require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to submit to Congress and begin implementing a plan to fully restore nonessential travel into the U.S. at the northern border.
In a statement, Stefanik decried the Biden administration's decision to keep the border closed and said small businesses and families in communities along the border should not have to suffer another month.
While Canada began allowing fully vaccinated Americans to cross north early last month, the U.S. has extended restrictions on southward travel through Sept. 21.
"Sen. Schumer knows how devastating this prolonged closure has been for our region, and I’m calling on him to fulfill his commitment to the North Country and bring this legislation to reopen the northern border up for a vote," Stefanik said.
Stefanik supports block grant update legislation
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) became an original cosponsor of the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Modernization Act of 2021.
According to a press release, the legislation would strengthen CSBG program accountability with results-oriented performance measurements, improve technical assistance provided to community action agencies to enhance efficiency and service delivery, and promote innovation and address emerging needs, including access to broadband and connected devices.
The program supports more than 1,000 community action agencies, including the Joint Council of Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties, and Adirondack Community Action Programs Inc.
The bill would also reauthorize the program for another 10 years.
“CSBG funds are critical to supporting local agencies in the North Country working to tackle poverty issues, including combating the opioid epidemic, addressing education disparities and fighting hunger,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“Locally-driven solutions are at the core of this legislation, and I am proud to work to strengthen this program so local organizations can continue their good work addressing poverty and expanding opportunity in the North Country.”
Stefanik calls on VA to support Afghanistan War veterans
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik recently cosigned a letter to U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough urging the VA to develop a plan to better connect veterans of the Afghanistan War and the Global War on Terrorism to essential benefits, including mental health services.
“Our nation must never fall behind in keeping promises to our service members who have sacrificed to uphold our freedoms as Americans,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“In the aftermath of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, our veterans who served in Afghanistan and the Global War on Terrorism should never have to wonder if their service was in vain.
"We must do everything in our power to support our veteran community during this challenging time, which is why I’m calling on the VA to immediately expand their mental health services to provide our veterans with the support they deserve.”
State lawmakers seek cellular task force update
ALBANY — North Country state lawmakers, including State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and Assemblymen D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and Matt Simpson (R-Horicon), recently sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration urging her to provide an update on the Upstate Cellular Coverage Task Force.
The lawmakers made the same request to Cuomo's administration in March and July of this year, but said they never received a response.
According to a press release, the task force was created and first met in September 2019 with the goal of “developing solutions to address significant gaps in cellular service in rural regions," but has not formally reported its findings or recommendations.
“With a new governor, we’re hoping for a renewed urgency on this issue,” Stec said in a statement. “We know as lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul spent a lot of time in the car traveling the state and is likely well aware of the spotty and even nonexistent cellular service in mainly rural communities.
"For the sake of public safety, but also economic development, these cell gaps need to be closed.”
Simpson pointed to the necessity of connectivity for modern society and how abundantly clear that became during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The lack of expediency by the state to aggressively resolve this issue to date is a reflection of poor public health policy, poor education policy and poor economic policy," he continued.
"With the new governor, we now have an opportunity to turn the page and make this endeavor a model of policy success that New Yorkers can be proud of.”
Jones said there are places in his district with no cellular coverage whatsoever and constant landline outages that leave residents with no phone service at all.
"What are they supposed to do in case of emergencies? This is a safety issue and it is crucial that New Yorkers are updated about the findings of the Upstate Cellular Coverage Task Force so that we can start working towards solutions to expand cellular service in our region.”
