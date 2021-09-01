Stefanik announces grant for Plattsburgh airport
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently announced the U.S. Department of Transportation will award Plattsburgh International Airport a $2,929,610 grant for rehabilitation of its tarmac and taxiway.
“I am proud to announce nearly $3 million in taxpayer dollars will be returned to our district to equip the Plattsburgh International Airport as it provides access to convenient travel for residents of the North Country,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I look forward to continuing to advocate for our district to be equipped with the resources necessary to meet its transportation needs.”
Stefanik announces grant for Adirondack airport
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently announced the U.S. Department of Transportation will award the Adirondack Regional Airport a $2,202,863 grant for runway rehabilitation, including the installation of runway sensors.
“I am proud to announce over $2 million will be returned to our district in the form of this grant,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“This award will help improve our essential airport infrastructure, which connects tourists from across the country with the beautiful Saranac Lake area and the rest of the Adirondacks."
Stefanik announces USDA program for dairy farmers
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently announced two U.S. Department of Agriculture updates she said will prioritize North Country dairy farmers.
According to a press release, the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program will provide $350 million in payments to reimburse farmers who received a lower value for their products due to market abnormalities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, the USDA will make improvements to the Dairy Margin Coverage program to update the feed cost formula to better reflect the actual cost dairy farmers pay for high quality feed. This change will be a permanent part of the dairy safety net and will be retroactive to January 2020 and is expected to provide additional retroactive payments of about $100 million for 2020 and 2021, and provide an added $80 million per year in support to dairy farmers.
“Our dairy farmers have worked hard, despite the unforeseen market changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, and their needs deserve to be met," Stefanik said in a statement.
"Additionally, I am proud USDA will now better reflect feed prices, which will benefit individual farmers. I will always make the needs of our North Country dairy farmers a top priority of mine and look forward to ensuring these programs work as intended to benefit our farmers."
Stefanik announces grant for Franklin County
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is awarding Franklin County a $997,966 grant to support mental health and combat substance abuse.
“I am proud to announce nearly $1 million in taxpayer dollars will be returned to Franklin County to keep our community healthy and safe,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“These funds will be used to improve access and reduce barriers to quality health care for residents of the North Country at risk for mental and substance use disorders. I will continue finding ways to deliver solutions for our local mental health and substance abuse rehabilitation centers and programs."
