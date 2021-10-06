Gillibrand supports protection for seniors
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following a Senate Aging Committee hearing on how con artists have targeted older Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) renewed her support for the Senior Financial Empowerment Act.
According to a press release, the bill would, among other things, aim to standardize and improve how senior financial abuse is reported and provide more resources to combat and prevent financial exploitation of seniors.
Gillibrand also sent a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan urging the agency to strengthen and standardize senior financial abuse reporting, help ensure older Americans and their caregivers have access to critical information regarding financial abuse, and hold financial scammers targeting older Americans accountable.
“In New York State alone, seniors are estimated to lose as much as $1.5 billion a year to financial fraud and abuse. Older Americans should not have to worry about falling prey to these scams, and if they do, they need somewhere to turn,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“I am steadfastly committed to helping older Americans respond to, report and prevent costly financial scams — especially as the holiday season approaches."
Stefanik continues push for northern border reopening
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and colleagues recently sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas voicing their opposition to the extension of restrictions on nonessential northern border crossings until Oct. 21.
The representatives also urged DHS to submit a plan to Congress for implementing a reopening of the border.
“For too long, the Biden administration has delayed the reopening of the northern border at the expense of the North Country’s families, tourism and small businesses,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“While Biden’s bureaucrats continue to postpone, the least they can do is put a plan in place for reopening, so life in border communities can resume without additional delay. This prolonged closure has been devastating for our region, and the residents of the North Country deserve no further delay.”
