Stefanik sponsors PROTECT 340B Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently cosponsored the Preserving Rules Ordered for the Entities Covered Through (PROTECT) 340B Act.
According to a press release, the bill would prohibit pharmaceutical companies and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) from hurting hospitals and other providers that participate in the 340B drug pricing program.
The 340B Drug Pricing program requires pharmaceutical companies to provide drugs at discounted prices to specified clinics and hospitals, the release said.
“Rural communities in the North Country have been well-served by this important program that provides access to discounted drugs and lifesaving services,” Stefanik said in a statement. “But current threats to this program are making it increasingly difficult for North Country hospitals to administer lifesaving drugs at a discounted price to patients in need.
"The 340B Program is essential to providing access to healthcare for North Country communities, and I am proud to continue to advocate for it.”
Schumer highlights mosquito issues
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently announced his push for a two-pronged plan to combat mosquitos and address vector-borne diseases.
“Ask any outdoor diner about the mosquitos this summer, and you’ll feel a resounding itch,” Schumer said in a statement.
“This is actually one of the worst mosquito seasons in recent memory with a record number of the bugs plaguing communities across New York — from the city, to Buffalo and all throughout New York State.”
Schumer has officially requested a 61% increase in annual funding for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vector-Borne Disease programs.
He also recently wrote to the Environmental Protection Agency urging them to hold a call or virtual meeting with New York officials to ensure they have access to effective nonchemical mosquito control tools, the release said.
Gillibrand: Open border to vaccinated Canadians
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently co-signed a letter sent to the Biden administration pushing for the restoration of nonessential travel into the United States for Canadians fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“New York and Canada have a valuable economic partnership that has been deeply affected by travel restrictions put in place to prioritize the health and safety of so many New Yorkers who live along the border," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"However, the circumstances have changed and it’s time to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to travel safely into the United States across the northern border.
“Countless New Yorkers and medical providers depend on travel across the northern border to stay afloat. I am encouraged by President Biden’s announcement to ease travel restrictions in the EU, UK and parts of Asia starting in November, and I encourage the administration to make reopening the Canadian land border a top priority.”
Reps request support for organic farmers
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following the news that Horizon Organic plans to terminate contracts with dairy farmers in the northeast, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) joined Congressional colleagues in sending a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack pushing for the agency's support of small- and mid-sized organic dairy farmers.
According to a press release, the representatives requested that Vilsack close loopholes that put organic dairy farmers at a disadvantage, strengthen enforcement of organic dairy regulations to help stabilize markets long-term and support the farmers who face contract termination by August 2022.
“Our North Country dairy farmers work tirelessly, and I am proud to work to find targeted solutions to support them,” Stefanik said in a statement. “I am committed to working with the USDA to provide the North Country’s dairy farmers the support they need during this time of transition.”
“For an industry that has razor thin margins as it is and saw historic losses during the COVID crisis, for many family-owned organic dairy farms, losing their contracts with Horizon Organics will be the final pull on the rug under them," Schumer said in a statement.
"Secretary Vilsack and the USDA must act immediately to secure the long-term economic viability of our Upstate organic dairy farmers and close loopholes that threaten the entire industry.”
“New York is home to more than 3,000 dairy farms and they serve as an economic cornerstone to many local and rural communities," Gillibrand stated. "The USDA must prioritize the Origin of Livestock Rule and close loopholes that favor large-scale, complex producers and put our small farmers in jeopardy.”
