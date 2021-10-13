Gillibrand asks CDC to justify northern border closure
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) again called on the Biden administration to open up nonessential travel into the United States at all ports of entry to Canadians fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Last month, the administration announced the ban on nonessential plane travel for travelers entering the United States was ending, while the ban for those entering by car would remain in place through Oct. 21.
Gillibrand co-signed a letter to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requesting clarification and medical justification for the agency's decision to treat air and land border crossings differently, according to a press release.
In a statement, the senator posited that the closure of land travel along the northern border was no longer necessary due to the wide availability of COVID vaccines. She pointed to the high percentage of Canadians older than 12 who are fully vaccinated.
“The ongoing restrictions have had detrimental impacts on countless New Yorkers, businesses and medical providers who depend on travel across the northern border," she continued.
"I am calling on the CDC to justify their decision to continue stringent restrictions along the Canadian border and to differentiate between air and land border travel.”
Stefanik pushes for rural broadband distribution
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently co-signed a letter to Acting Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel pushing for an end to the delay of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) distribution.
According to a press release, the FCC announced Phase 1 awards which would deploy broadband to 5.2 million unserved locations nine months ago, but several recipients have yet to receive their funding.
“I was proud to work to ensure New York and the North Country were not excluded from this critical funding, but it is time to end this delay, so our rural communities can have access to connectivity,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“The FCC has already determined these communities are in need of broadband, and they do not deserve to wait in uncertainty. I will continue to work until every resident of the North Country can access affordable high-speed internet from their homes, schools and businesses.”
Gillibrand applauds Freedman's confirmation
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) applauded the confirmation of Carla Freedman as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York.
According to a press release, Freedman is a Syracuse native and career prosecutor with more than 30 years of experience in the state.
She previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the district, where she was narcotics chief, lead Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force attorney and opioid coordinator.
“I’m incredibly proud that Carla Freedman has been confirmed as U.S. attorney for the Northern District and will make history as the first woman in this important position," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"An accomplished and dedicated attorney, Ms. Freedman has devoted her career to equal justice. She is an exceptional legal mind and a woman of impeccable moral standing who will ensure that the Northern District of New York justice system serves the public good.”
