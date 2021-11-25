Gillibrand presses FDA on PFAS
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently co-signed a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration urging the agency to take immediate action to enable U.S. civilian airports to use firefighting foam free of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS.
According to a press release, the 2018 FAA Reauthorization bill made it so that, as of Oct. 4, 2021, the FAA could no longer require that civilian airports use firefighting foams containing toxic PFAS chemicals.
However, airports have not been able to make the switch as the FAA has not authorized the use of any alternative PFAS-free foams, provided any information about applying the UL 162 performance requirements to fluorine-free foams at airports, or updated the current military specification performance standard.
The letter requests that the FAA provide specific actions it plans to take to enable airports to complete the switch, propose a timeline for each action and immediately allow all U.S. civilian airports to use fluorine-free foam.
“Contamination from PFAS runoff affects communities nationwide and is nothing short of a public health emergency,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“It is critical that the FAA works swiftly to actually enable our airports to use PFAS-free foams. Immediate action is needed to protect both firefighters and those who live near airports.”
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other senators and members of Congress also co-signed the letter.
Gillibrand cosponsors Rachel Booth Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently cosponsored the Rachel Booth Act.
According to a press release, dependents of service members who are discharged from the military for a domestic abuse offense are eligible to apply for the Defense Department’s Transitional Compensation (TC) program.
However, if a service member is convicted of a domestic abuse offense in a civilian court but discharged from the military for a separate offense, dependents are required to request "exceptional eligibility" from the member's service secretary to be awarded TC benefits, which can take up to four years to be resolved.
The Rachel Booth Act would ensure standard eligibility for such dependents, the release said.
"The bipartisan Rachel Booth Act would streamline the program, cut through the red tape and get victims transitional funding when they need it," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"It is a commonsense solution to an urgent problem and I look forward to working with my colleagues to get it done."
Stefanik votes for Student Veterans Counseling Centers Eligibility Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted in favor of the Student Veterans Counseling Centers Eligibility Act, which she cosponsored.
According to a press release, the bill would expand eligibility for counseling services to transitioning service members and veterans returning to school, allowing them to request these services at Veterans Affairs (VA) Readjustment Counseling Centers, or Vet Centers.
“Mental health in the military and for our veterans cannot be ignored,” Stefanik said in a statement. “Our nation’s veterans and service members have selflessly served their country, and now Congress must fulfill its duty to those who sacrificed to keep us safe.
"As our veterans and servicemembers transition back to their communities and into the classroom, I’m proud to work to ensure they have the mental health support they deserve.”
Schumer recommends Capital Region attorney for federal judgeship
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced that he had recommended Anne Nardacci, a Capital Region attorney, to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, which covers Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
According to a press release, Nardacci is a graduate of Georgetown University and Cornell Law School. Prior to law school, she was a staffer in former Congressman Michael R. McNulty's office in Washington, D.C.
Nardacci's 20-year career has involved litigating complex commercial and antitrust cases in federal courts across the country, and she is currently a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP in Albany.
She is also an active member of the New York State Bar Association Antitrust Section's Executive Committee. Nardacci grew up in East Greenbush and now resides in Colonie with her husband and two children.
“Anne Nardacci, a legal leader and Capital Region native, has spent nearly 20 years of her career fighting for transparency, the rights of consumers and taking on big corporations for wrongdoing, making her perspective invaluable in ensuring the federal judiciary fulfills its obligation to ensure equal justice for all," Schumer said in a statement.
"Ms. Nardacci is an accomplished attorney with profound integrity, a sharp legal mind and a passion for the rule of law that would bring dignity and honor to her post on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York."
Schumer announces funding for Northern Border Regional Commission
WASHINGTON — Last week, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $150 million for the Northern Border Regional Commission, more than triple its funding from previous years.
The commission is a federal-state partnership focused on economic revitalization of communities across the northern border region, which includes Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, a press release said.
“The Northern Border Regional Commission has played a unique and pivotal role in spurring economic development, upgrading infrastructure and creating jobs in communities across the North Country and broader Upstate New York region,” Schumer said in a statement.
“Funding for the NBRC will have a direct impact on many rural and distressed counties in Upstate New York. As Majority Leader, I am proud to have secured this historic $150 million in funding for the NBRC which will support essential projects for the 28 counties in New York’s northern border region.”
