Gillibrand introduces Stop Foreign Interference in Ballot Measures Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently introduced the Stop Foreign Interference in Ballot Measures Act.
According to a press release, the bill would prohibit foreign nationals from donating money to fund ballot initiatives and referendums by amending the Federal Election Campaign Act to prohibit such contributions.
Gillibrand introduced the bill following a ruling from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) deciding that foreign donors can fund U.S. ballot measure campaigns.
“It is absolutely chilling that foreign nationals can fund ballot initiatives, giving them significant influence on our laws and democracy," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"This loophole is frankly dangerous and must be closed swiftly.”
Stefanik votes for E-BRIDGE Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently voted to advance the Eliminating Barriers to Rural Internet Development Grant Eligibility (E-BRIDGE) Act, which she cosponsored.
According to a press release, the legislation would provide rural communities with access to Economic Development Administration (EDA) grants to develop high-speed broadband, remove hurdles for broadband projects under EDA grants and ensure that local communities in the North Country would be able to partner with the private sector in carrying out these broadband projects.
“The E-BRIDGE Act will strengthen the North Country’s access to broadband, support our small businesses and help attract new businesses to our region," Stefanik said in a statement.
"This legislation is now one step closer to becoming law, and I remain committed to making access to broadband a reality for the North Country.”
