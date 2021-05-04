Gillibrand co-introduces military justice reform bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who chairs the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, and colleagues introduced the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act.
According to a press release, the legislation would, among other things, move prosecution of serious crimes to independent, trained and professional military prosecutors; ensure the U.S. Department of Defense supports investigators and military prosecutors through the development of skills needed to handle sexual assault and domestic violence; and require the Secretary of Defense to improve the physical security of military installations.
“Sexual assault in our military is an epidemic and it’s clear that the current system is not working for survivors," Gillibrand said in a statement. "Despite repeated efforts to protect our women and men in uniform, rates of harassment and assault continue to rise while prosecutions decline.
"Congress has a solemn responsibility to protect our service members, and right now we have more work to do. The Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act takes important, commonsense steps to deliver justice for survivors of serious crimes and prevent sexual assault in our armed forces."
