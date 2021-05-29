Senators call for relief for dairy farmers
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Senate Maj. Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide additional relief to dairy farmers who have taken a financial hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to Secretary Tom Vilsack, the senators pushed for more direct payments and assistance to dairy farmers through new and existing programs, such as the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) that was created last year.
"Hardworking small- and mid-sized farmers deserve relief and CFAP payments have been a lifeline for them,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “Continuing these payments would not only give dairy farmers the relief they need as they continue to face the fallout of the pandemic, but also help stem the loss of dairy farms we are seeing across the Northeast."
“For an industry that had razor thin margins before the pandemic, for some of our dairy farmers, receiving additional federal assistance is the difference between keeping their farms and losing their livelihoods," Schumer added.
"After many were forced to dump milk and lose out on revenue streams with school and restaurant closures, direct payments from CFAP were a lifeline for our dairy farmers and they must continue for New York’s dairy industry to recover from the economic devastation of the pandemic.”
Stefanik introduces Family Child Care Networks Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) introduced the Family Child Care Networks Act with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-Pennsylvania).
According to a press release, the bill would allow states to repurpose child care funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to establish family child care networks, a proven solution that creates family child care providers in communities where options for working families are non-existent or limited.
Stefanik said in a statement that many North Country communities do not have enough options for child care, and contended the American Rescue Plan did not address the growing problem and failed to invest in long-term solutions.
"My legislation offers a proven solution by allowing states to invest in family child care networks that can create new child care providers and enhance the viability of these incredibly important small businesses in our local communities.”
The release said family child care providers are small businesses that provide care for small groups of children in a home-based setting, and that a family child care network would only be eligible to receive funds if it delivers at least two of the following services to providers: business practice or administrative support, start-up resources for new family child care providers, professional development and support obtaining advanced skills and credentials, or technical assistance.
Gillibrand reintroduces Safe School Meals for Kids Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has reintroduced the Safe School Meals for Kids Act.
According to a press release, the bill would restrict schools from purchasing and serving food that contains even the lowest detectable amount of chlorpyrifos, a pesticide widely used on fruits and vegetables across the country that studies have shown can harm the nervous system.
The chemical has been linked to symptoms like nausea, vomiting, convulsions and respiratory paralysis in adults, and developmental disabilities in children, the release said.
“Many food chemicals were reviewed to be safe decades ago but it’s clear that safety guidance has not been kept up-to-date with new science and data that have found harmful effects on the health of our families,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“I am deeply concerned that, despite the potential for long-term health complications, chlorpyrifos continues to be sprayed on fruits and vegetables. That is why we must pass the Safe School Meals for Kids Act."
Stefanik introduces Military Spouse Student Loan Deferment Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) introduced the Military Spouse Student Loan Deferment Act, legislation to ease the financial burden that higher education poses on active duty military spouses and their families.
According to a press release, the bill would defer student loans for certain military spouses for 90 days with no interest accrual to help compensate for the loss of employment due to their spouse’s change of duty location.
“Military spouses are often faced with having to re-establish themselves in new communities, find new employment, child care and other life necessities, and this bill will lift the financial burden of higher education during that difficult time," Stefanik said in a statement.
"It is also my hope that this legislation will encourage military spouses to pursue a higher education in the future.”
