Gillibrand introduces Resilient Highways Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, as the Senate continued negotiations on a national infrastructure package, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) introduced the Resilient Highways Act.
According to a press release, the bill would increase federal resources for New York State, and states across the country, to rebuild more resilient infrastructure and make critical improvements to protect bridges, tunnels and highways against future damage from sea-level rise, floods, wildfires and other disasters.
It was noted that New York State's infrastructure has experienced significant damage in recent years due to extreme weather like Superstorm Sandy, Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee.
“Shoring up our roads, tunnels and bridges to protect against the growing risks of climate change and natural disasters is more than an investment in our infrastructure, it’s an investment in our economy and local communities," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"Families and business owners across New York State have already seen firsthand the enormous damage that rising sea levels and extreme weather are having on local economies, roads and bridges.
"Proactive investment in repairs, facilitated by the Resilient Highways Act, would not only strengthen our infrastructure but it would also bring in good-paying jobs and save money on future repairs."
State Senate approves Ironman legislation
ALBANY — On Thursday, the State Senate approved a bill sponsored by State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) that would allow out-of-state health care professionals to provide health services for athletes competing in this year’s Lake Placid Ironman, slated for Sunday, July 25.
According to a press release, the measure provides a temporary authorization for licensed professionals from out-of-state who are sanctioned by the World Triathlon Corporation to provide massage, physical therapy, chiropractic and podiatry care and other health services to the athletes.
“The Ironman athletes push their bodies to the limit,” Stec said in a statement.
“Immediate access to these health services helps speed recovery as well as identify injuries that may need more attention. This event in the heart of the Adirondacks is a wonderful tradition that I am so pleased will happen this year.”
State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) has sponsored companion legislation in the Assembly.
