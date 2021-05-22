Stefanik recognizes National EMS Week
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) issued a statement commemorating National EMS week.
“During National EMS week, we are reminded of the critical work that our North Country EMS personnel provide for our community every single day," she said.
"Their resilience in the face of tragedy and their determination to save lives, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, is truly admirable.
"In Congress, I am proud to work closely with our North Country EMS providers and local rescue squads to deliver helpful resources and solutions to make their difficult jobs easier.”
According to a press release, Stefanik is a member of the Emergency Medical Services Caucus, and has cosponsored the Protecting Access to Ground Ambulance Medical Services Act and the EMS Counts Act, as well as signed on to a letter requesting $20 million for SIREN grants in Fiscal Year 2022.
Stefanik highlights Invasive Species Week
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, during National Invasive Species Awareness Week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) highlighted her work to combat invasive species in the North Country.
“The North Country is home to countless plant and animal species that support biodiversity within our ecosystems," she said in a statement.
"I have raised the issue of invasive species awareness since my first term in Congress, and I am proud to continue to support efforts to combat invasive species on our land and in our waterways. This effort is critical to protecting the environmental treasures in our region.”
Stefanik co-chairs the House Invasive Species Caucus and, this Congress, has introduced the Native Plant Species Pilot Program Act and co-sponsored the Invasive Species Prevention and Forest Restoration Act, according to a press release.
Gillibrand pushes for payments for dairy farmers
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who chairs the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Livestock and Dairy, recently co-led a letter urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide additional relief to dairy farmers.
The senators wrote that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and a milk pricing change resulted in $725 million in lost income for dairy farmers and disproportionately impacted small and mid-size dairy operations, a press release said.
They wrote that the USDA should continue to issue payments to dairy farmers under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), or through other new or existing programs, to help reduce the strain on these producers.
"Continuing these payments would help alleviate the loss of dairy farms we are seeing in the Northeast and around the country and give dairy farmers additional relief as they continue to face the fallout of this pandemic.”
State Senate approves Stec-supported cider bill
ALBANY — On Wednesday, the State Senate passed a bill cosponsored by State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) that would allow both interstate and intrastate shipment of hard cider.
“This growing industry is poised to do even better if farms are allowed to sell and ship directly to their customers,” Stec said in a statement.
“This is what consumers expect in the e-commerce era and the trend has probably only grown stronger during the COVID pandemic.”
Stec said New York is one of only 18 states that do not permit direct shipment of cider to consumers. The cider bill is modeled after existing provisions that allow for direct wine shipment.
If adopted, the legislation would allow cideries to ship hard cider directly to in-state customers and both ship to and receive from out-of-state cideries.
Stec applauds opening of overnight summer camps
ALBANY — On Wednesday, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) applauded the the state Department of Health's announcement of new guidance for the opening of sleepaway summer camps.
Stec and Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) had sent a letter in January to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and DOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker requesting that they work with the New York State Camp Directors Association to begin planning for camp openings.
“Tens of thousands of children are introduced to nature and new friends at the many incredible summer camps we’re fortunate to have in our region," Stec said in a statement. "This wonderful tradition of sleepaway camp that spans multiple generations is a key part of the tourist economy.
“We saw success with day summer camps safely opening last year and given the positive news we see on COVID infection rates and wide availability of vaccines, there’s really no question we will see a great summer for our overnight camps," Stec continued. “It won’t be a lost summer again.”
The guidance is available at forward.ny.gov.
