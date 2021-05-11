Stec-cosponsored bill passes State Senate
ALBANY — On Monday, the State Senate approved a bill cosponsored by Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) that would allow school districts with between 51 and 100 employees to remain in their health care consortia, thus helping smaller districts to avoid increases to their health insurance costs.
In a press release, Stec said that, under the federal Affordable Care Act, an employer with 100 employees can no longer participate in experience-rated health insurance plans and instead has to purchase through the more expensive community-rated market.
Since 2015, the State Legislature has adopted a series of extenders that would allow small districts to remain in their consortium or trust. These extenders always had sunset provision — the current one is scheduled to expire December 2022 — but this latest bill would make the change permanent.
“Without this legislation, small school districts and their taxpayers could be subject to much higher health insurance costs,” Stec stated. “This measure addresses a technical issue that has been in play since 2015, when the Affordable Care Act was enacted.
"The legislature and governor have approved the more affordable option for districts, but there was always a sunset provision. This time we want to make the change permanent and eliminate the needless uncertainty.”
Stefanik cosponsors Teacher Appreciation Day resolution
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) cosponsored a resolution commemorating National Teacher Appreciation Day to recognize the role and contributions of teachers across the U.S. in building and enhancing the civic, cultural and economic well-being of youth.
"I am so incredibly proud of our North Country teachers for their determination and hard work to ensure our students returned to the classroom as soon as possible and received the in-person education they need throughout the pandemic," she said in a statement.
"Teachers are the unsung heroes in our communities, inspiring and guiding our youth to be the best they can be, and they deserve our gratitude and respect today and every day!"
