Gillibrand calls for plan to address PFAS
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and fellow senators recently sent a letter to President Joe Biden calling on his administration to provide detailed funding plans to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, in his budget request to Congress for Fiscal Year 2023.
According to a press release, PFAS chemicals are found in a variety of consumer products, various industrial applications and firefighting foam, and can cause an array of health problems, including developmental effects; changes in liver, immune and thyroid function; and increased risk of some cancers.
“PFAS contamination is a nationwide crisis that requires a comprehensive and ambitious response,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “Overwhelming evidence shows that PFAS is highly toxic to human health and our environment — we must take a comprehensive approach and equip the federal agencies in charge of researching and regulating PFAS with the resources they need to address the scale of the problem.”
Stec urges Hochul to reject wage board recommendation
ALBANY — State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) recently sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul urging her to reject the Farm Laborers Wage Board’s recommendation to lower the overtime threshold for farm workers from 60 hours per week to 40.
In a statement, Stec said lowering the threshold would spell disaster for family farms and make it harder to hire and maintain a workforce.
“Agriculture is responsible for thousands of jobs and is a major driver of economic revenue in our region and for the state as a whole,” he continued. “Between the struggles our farming families have faced for years, rising inflation and a sharp increase in cost of living, changing the overtime threshold harms farmers, workers and the consumers who would now pay more for the quality food they rely on.
“I urge Gov. Hochul to do right by our agriculture industry and reject the board’s wage increase recommendation.”
Jones pushes for creation of 250th Commemoration Commission
ALBANY — Last week, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill he cosponsored that would create a 250th Commemoration Commission to plan and develop the celebration of the American Revolution in New York.
The legislation has passed both houses of the state legislature.
In a statement, Jones said there is so much history in the North Country and New York State, and stressed the need to start planning for the Revolution’s anniversary in 2026.
“I am proud to co-sponsor this bill that will help municipalities, museums and historical associations celebrate this anniversary by providing important resources and grant funding for special events. History happened right in our backyard and this commission will go a long way in helping our region tell this story and supporting projects like the Battlefield Memorial Gateway.”
Clinton Community College history professor T.R. Mandeville pointed to multiple Revolutionary War events that occurred in the Champlain Valley and the North Country, including Benedict Arnold and Ethan Allen’s capture of Fort Ticonderoga, the construction of the First American Navy at Skenesborough (Whitehall) and their engagement with the British during the Battle of Valcour, and the Battles of Saratoga.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman noted that pivotal military engagements during the war were fought on the waters of Lake Champlain, and how the town has sought to honor that history with the development of the Battlefield Memorial Gateway.
“The timing is fortuitous that as we develop and open to the public this place of commemoration, we will be also be celebrating the 250th anniversary of our country,” he said. “We applaud and support the creation of the New York State 250th commemoration commission for the American Revolution.”
Simpson continues to oppose lowering OT threshold
ALBANY — Last week, State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) and fellow Republican colleagues called on Gov. Kathy Hochul and Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon to not adhere to the Farm Laborers Wage Board’s recommendation to lower the farmworker overtime threshold form 60 hours per week to 40.
In a statement, Simpson said 98% of the state’s farms are considered “family farms” and are already operating on tight profit margins due to multiple issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, 40-year high inflation, supply chain issues and state regulations.
He noted that the press conference he participated in featured agriculture industry leaders and farmers who delivered the message that lowering the threshold would be a crushing economic blow to New York State farms.
“I urge Gov. Hochul and Labor Commissioner Reardon to take today’s message to heart,” Simpson continued.
“They can ignore the recommendation made by the Wage Board and keep the threshold at 60 hours. The fate of the family farm rests squarely in their hands and we will be watching.”
