Stefanik cosponsors Military Spouse Hiring Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recnetly cosponsored the Military Spouse Hiring Act.
According to a press release, the bill would incentivize employers to hire spouses of members of the U.S. Armed Forces by expanding the Work Opportunity Tax Credit to include the hiring of qualified military spouses.
“Military spouses make up an essential part of our Fort Drum community, as well as communities across Upstate New York and the North Country,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“While our military spouses make their own sacrifice for our country as they support their loved ones in uniform, they should know they also have the support they need during the added stress of finding a job. I am proud to honor their service by sponsoring this bipartisan legislation to address military spouse unemployment by encouraging employers to hire them.”
Gillibrand: Sunshine Protection Act ‘commonsense legislation’
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following Senate passage of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) encouraged the House to pass the bill.
According to a press release, 18 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to provide for permanent daylight saving time, but Congress must act before the states can adopt the change.
“Americans changed their clocks at 2 a.m. this Sunday, and hopefully the sun is setting on this dated practice,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“There should be no daylight between the House and Senate on this issue. Times have changed, and this commonsense legislation will end a disorienting and tired tradition. Making daylight saving time permanent could help reduce energy costs and seasonal depression, and I encourage the House to pass this bill before the clock runs out.”