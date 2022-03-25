Stefanik introduces bill to combat invasive species
Washington, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently reintroduced the Stamp Out Invasive Species Act.
According to a press release, the bill would direct the U.S. Postal Service to issue a “Combating Invasive Species Semipostal Stamp.” Net proceeds from the sale of the stamp would be directed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of the Interior for programs that combat invasive species.
“Upstate New York and the North Country are home to the largest and most diverse ecosystem in New York State, including the Adirondacks, multiple lakes and rivers, and thousands of miles of trails, and I am committed to preserving it for our future generations,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to lead this effort in Congress to help raise awareness about the threat these invasive species pose to our natural ecosystems and fund research that will help combat these predators.”
Gillibrand urges USDA to update WIC
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently cosigned a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack urging him to issue a proposed rule that would revise Supplemental Nutrition Program For Women, Infants, And Children (WIC) food packages to align with dietary recommendations from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM).
According to a press release, that would occur by allowing beneficiaries to purchase more fruits, vegetables and lower-mercury seafood and imposing stronger standards for whole grains, sugar content, calcium and protein.
“Providing healthier food options in WIC food packages has been shown to reduce childhood obesity and enhance other long-term health outcomes,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“As food prices skyrocket nationwide, it is more important than ever to ensure that low-income families can afford to put nutritious food on the table.”
Congressional reps: NY should house semiconductor sites
WASHINGTON, D.C. — New York’s congressional delegation recently sent a letter to Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo calling for the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) and National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP) — created under the CHIPS for America Act — to be established in New York State, according to a press release.
U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) all signed the letter.
“New York is uniquely positioned to alleviate the short-term chip shortage that is crimping economic growth, while simultaneously propelling long-term American semiconductor innovation,” the lawmakers wrote.
“The $52 billion in emergency appropriations to fund the CHIPS for America Act will give the Department of Commerce a sorely needed set of tools to build a more resilient semiconductor supply chain.
“We believe a critical component will include establishing an NSTC and NAPMP that leverages the proven semiconductor innovation ecosystem of New York to boost the supply of chips and broaden access to research and development capabilities to maximize economic impact.”