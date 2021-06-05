Gillibrand reintroduces the Clean Water Standards for PFAS Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) and Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.) recently reintroduced the Clean Water Standards for PFAS Act.
According to a press release, the legislation would regulate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemicals under the Clean Water Act to prevent manufacturers and other polluters from releasing toxic levels of PFAs into the country's waterways.
“Across New York State, and in almost every state across the country, communities have had their water supplies needlessly polluted by toxic PFAS chemicals,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“By developing effluent limitations guidelines and clear standards for all measurable PFAS, we can stop PFAS at the source and prevent contamination of our drinking water."
The release said the bill would require the Environmental Protection Agency to develop water quality criteria under the Clean Water Act for all measurable PFAS or classes of PFAS within two years, identify nine priority industry categories that EPA must establish standards for, and authorize $200 million per year for grants to assist Publicly Owned Treatment Works with implementation.
Stefanik: USDA reverses cover crop standards decision
SARATOGA — This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) announced that, following input from members of Congress, agricultural producers and stakeholders, they will not update their conservation practice standards for cover crops.
Earlier this spring, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) wrote a letter to the NRCS outlining the significant challenge the change — which would have disallowed cover crops from being mechanically harvested — would have presented for farmers who utilize cover crops as a tool to protect the soil and as a secondary feed source for animals.
"I have heard from farmers across my district who harvest cover crops as an important conservation tool and are concerned about increased overregulation at USDA," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I will always stand up for them and support their efforts to be responsible stewards of the land.”
Gillibrand calls for gender-neutral marker on federal IDs
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and congressional colleagues recently sent a letter to the White House in support of a permanent, gender-neutral marker ("X") option for all federal IDs.
According to a press release, 20 U.S. states and the District of Columbia have made gender-neutral markers available for state-level IDs and, as of 2015, only 11% of trans people nationwide had an accurate name and gender marker on all IDs and records.
“Including a gender-neutral ‘X’ marker for federal IDs is important to supporting transgender and non-binary Americans,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Your license is a key to opportunity, and it should recognize the fullness of who you are. I am proud to co-lead this effort in the Senate so that all people can obtain basic identification without discriminatory barriers.”
