Jones: Time for unilateral border action
ALBANY — On Monday, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said it was time for the federal government to take unilateral action to reopen the U.S.-Canada border.
He argued that the Canadian government's recent decision to lift its quarantine requirement for those currently able to cross continues to exclude families who have been separated and property owners unable to visit their property in more than a year.
"This is simply not enough to help those who live in border communities like the North Country," Jones said. "Meanwhile, those who can afford to fly to the United States from Canada are permitted to do so, creating an unfair and unjust policy that excludes most Canadians who can only afford to drive to cross the border.
“Enough is enough," he continued. "I have been calling on both sides of the border repeatedly to use a phased approach towards reopening the border so that families can be reunited and property owners may return to their properties, but our federal governments continue to not make reopening the border a priority.
"The suffering of North Country families should not be ignored, and it is time for President Biden to make reopening the border a priority and take unilateral action towards reopening the border."
