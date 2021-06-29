Stefanik cosponsors Essential Caregivers Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) became an original cosponsor of the Essential Caregivers Act.
According to a press release, the bill would allow residents of long-term care facilities to designate up to two people as essential caregivers who could continue to access them during a public health emergency.
These individuals would be required to follow the same safety protocols as facility staff during visitations and be able to assist in developing treatment plans, communicate with medical professionals and advocate on behalf of the patient.
“Residents of long-term care facilities across the country were stripped of their rights to communicate with their families and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I have spoken with countless loved ones of residents who suffered alone throughout the duration of the pandemic and were victims of Gov. Cuomo’s negligent nursing home policies.
"This bill seeks to ensure those residents have better access to their designated essential caregivers and advocates who can speak on their behalf to raise issues and help make decisions about their care to make sure this never happens again.”
Jones announces Summer Reading Challenge
ALBANY — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) has invited North Country children to participate in his annual Summer Reading Challenge, held in partnership with New York State Libraries.
According to a press release, this year's theme is "Tails and Tales," and encourages kids to learn more about their favorite animals and explore the world around them.
The challenge asks children, either independently or with a partner or caregiver, to read a book for at least 15 minutes a day for a minimum of 40 days during July and August.
They mark off the days on the calendar provided and, once they have completed the 40 days or more, can submit the calendar to Jones' office for a certificate in the mail.
“Summer is a great time to get together with family and play outside, but some of the best adventures can also be found in a good book,” Jones said in a statement.
“Not only does reading provide a great way to help kids keep their minds active while enjoying some time off from school, but it can also expand our worlds, introduce us to new characters and inspire us in our everyday lives."
Challenge materials are available at nyassembly.gov/mem/Billy-Jones.
Gillibrand, Collins reintroduce Senior Financial Empowerment Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) recently reintroduced the Senior Financial Empowerment Act.
According to a press release, the bill would standardize and improve the way senior financial abuse is reported, establish a national hotline that would advise seniors on where and how to report fraud, and provide more resources to combat and prevent financial exploitation of seniors.
“Giving seniors the tools they need to stay vigilant against financial fraud is the best way to protect their pocketbooks, and to put these fraudsters out of business," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"I am proud to work with Sen. Collins on the Senior Financial Empowerment Act so that seniors and their caregivers can respond to, report and prevent costly financial scams and abuse plaguing our senior communities."
Stefanik cosponsors Campus Free Speech Restoration Act
SARATOGA — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) is an original cosponsor of the Campus Free Speech and Restoration Act.
According to a press release, the bill would prohibit public colleges from curbing free speech and require private higher education institutions that receive federal dollars to transparently lay out their policies that relate to free expression and enforce them impartially.
“Conservative students across our nation continue to have their voices silenced at many institutions that claim to teach diversity of thought and opinion,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“This bill ensures that free speech is encouraged and allowed — and that students who have diversity in thought are able to express themselves, as they are entitled to through their First Amendment rights.”
Stefanik announces 2021 Congressional App Challenge
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced the beginning of the Congressional App Challenge.
The competition is open to all students regardless of coding experience and provides an opportunity for young people interested in computer science to design, create and showcase an original app while giving them the chance to learn valuable technical skills, according to a press release.
Students can participate as individuals or as teams of up to four.
“I have witnessed firsthand the creativity and talent of students throughout the North Country and I am excited to announce this opportunity for those who are interested in coding and app design,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“The winning app will be proudly displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. I encourage all middle and high school students to submit their projects — I look forward to seeing what you all create!”
More information is available at congressionalappchallenge.us/.
Gillibrand pushes for SNAP expansion
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and fellow legislators announced the introduction of the Closing the Meal Gap Act of 2021.
According to a press release, the bill would expand and strengthen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for vulnerable community members by increasing the baseline for SNAP benefits, eliminating time limits on benefits for all Americans and expanding benefits for territories.
“The United States was already facing a severe food crisis before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. We live in the richest nation in the world and yet, 42 million Americans are struggling with food insecurity," Gillibrand said in a statement.
“SNAP provides a critical lifeline for so many families and it needs support more than ever to meet the needs of SNAP recipients. I am proud to work with Congresswoman Adams on the Closing the Meal Gap Act of 2021 to enhance SNAP benefits, break down the barriers to eligibility and keep food on the table for all Americans.”
Stefanik introduces bill to restore U.S.-Canada border travel
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Montana) introduced the Restoring Northern Border Travel Act.
According to a press release, the bill would require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to expand categories of permitted travel across the U.S.-Canada border to include those traveling to visit family members or property in the U.S., attend business meetings or site visits, or access U.S. airports.
Additionally, DHS would be required to submit a plan for fully restoring nonessential travel into the U.S. at the northern border to Congress, and begin implementing it.
“The Biden administration’s inability to establish a plan to restore cross-border travel and relax travel restrictions is simply unacceptable for families and businesses located along the northern border,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“Our communities have waited over a year for clarity and signs of progress, yet this administration keeps extending the closures without a promising end in sight. This bill will allow families to reconnect with their loved ones and property owners to access their own homes, and will begin to restore the prosperous economic partnership that border communities share with our northern neighbors.”
The bill follows yet another bilateral 30-day extension of the restrictions and calls by Stefanik for unilateral action on reopening.
Gillibrand introduces adoption, foster care home study bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) introduced the National Adoption and Foster Care Home Study Act of 2021.
The bill would create a national standard and database to increase the uniformity and transparency of home studies for families adopting children, a press release said.
“Our outdated child welfare system can’t meet the needs of the thousands of children that enter the child welfare system every year," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"Congress has a responsibility to help these children find loving and stable families, and give them the opportunity to reach their full potential.
“The National Adoption and Foster Care Home Study Act of 2021 would create a national standard and database for home studies so that all children have a better chance at being matched to families who will provide a caring home.”
Stefanik cosponsors PPP Equity Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently cosponsored the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) Equity Act.
According to a press release, previous modifications made by Congress and the Small Business Administration (SBA) to the PPP allowed farmers, ranchers and certain small businesses to recalculate their loans based on gross income rather than net profits, but had limitations on retroactivity.
The PPP Equity Act would fix this disparity, allowing these groups to retroactively recalculate to receive the full loan amount available, regardless of their previous loan status.
“The Paycheck Protection Program and other SBA programs have been a lifeline to our farms and businesses as they overcame the financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“This bill fixes the calculations for all eligible farmers by allowing them to retroactively receive the full amount of funds they have qualified for, providing much-needed stability for families throughout the North Country.”
