Stefanik co-introduces Rural Forest Markets Act
SARATOGA — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently co-introduced the Rural Forest Markets Act.
According to a press release, the bill would establish the Rural Forest Market Program at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer guaranteed loans of up to $150 million for companies to help small and family foresters create and sell forest credits for storing carbon.
It would also encourage forestland owners to adopt voluntary practices to draw carbon out of the air, create a new revenue stream for small-scale family foresters and spark investment in rural communities by reducing financial risk to make these projects possible.
“The North Country is home to thousands of forest owners, and the forestry sector is crucial to the New York State economy,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to introduce this bipartisan and innovative legislation to incentivize climate-friendly management, provide a revenue stream to help small-scale family forest owners access new economic opportunities, and develop solutions to mitigate the climate challenges we face without burdening American taxpayers and small businesses.”
Gillibrand advocates for invasive species funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently sent a letter to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee of the Interior, Environment and Related Agencies urging allocation of $50 million in the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget to protect the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain from the threat of invasive species.
According to a press release, fully funding the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain Invasive Species Program would continue efforts to monitor and combat aquatic nuisance species, including zebra mussels and Asian carp, and cut off their access to New York’s waterways.
“The Great Lakes and Lake Champlain provide natural beauty and serve as a cornerstone of local economies, attracting tourists from across the country for fishing and recreational activities, and we must act to stop invasive species from being established in these waterways,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“This critical funding will help us move quickly to block zebra mussels and Asian carp from entering and becoming established in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain, and will protect the public health and economies of the surrounding regions.”
Stefanik requests full funding for missile defense programs
SARATOGA — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) recently sent a letter to House Appropriations Committee leadership requesting full funding for missile defense programs in the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget.
In the letter, the representatives argued that robustly funding the Department of Defense's tactical and strategic missile defense weapon systems is essential to maintaining the ability to protect Americans and expressed disappointment in the Biden Administration's $8.9 billion request for FY2022, compared with $10.5 billion enacted in FY2021.
“President Biden’s proposed budget fails to fully invest in the Department of Defense’s missile defense weapons systems to ensure we keep pace with our adversaries’ rapidly developing missile capabilities,” Stefanik said in a statement.
"As the chief advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, I have long fought for federal support for missile defense systems and was proud to secure Fort Drum as the preferred site for an East Coast Missile Defense facility. I will continue to work with my House colleagues and urge the Biden Administration to fully fund our military and defense programs.”
Senators announce DO NOT Call Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced the Deter Obnoxious, Nefarious and Outrageous Telephone (DO NOT) Call Act.
According to a press release, the bill would increase penalties for individuals and companies intentionally preying on consumers through unsolicited and illegal robocalls.
“Americans are desperate to ‘hang up the phone’ and the DO NOT Call Act is the antidote we need to cut the cord on ‘spoofing’ scams that target especially elderly New Yorkers," Schumer said in a statement.
"Whether it’s the landline or cell, no one should be scared to pick up the phone, and I will fight tooth and nail to ensure that New Yorkers can have some peace and quiet from the incessant ringing of robocalls.”
“This vital piece of legislation will give the (Federal Communications Commission) the tools needed to combat scammers who grossly violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and, all too often, target and defraud senior Americans," Gillibrand said.
Gillibrand announces passage of Protecting America's First Responders Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced that the Protecting America's First Responders Act of 2021, of which she is an original cosponsor, passed the Senate unanimously.
According to a press release, the bill would update the Public Safety Officers' Benefits program's disability definition to ensure that officers who are permanently unable to secure employment following a catastrophic injury in the line of duty remain eligible for benefits and expand the U.S. Department of Justice's subpoena authority to more efficiently secure records needed to evaluate claims.
“Our first responders and law enforcement officers risk their health and lives to keep us safe,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “The Protecting America’s First Responders Act establishes a clear framework to ensure our nation’s heroes who have died or become permanently disabled in the line of duty are able to have their disability claims processed in a timely manner, and ensures that their families remain eligible for the additional benefits they’ve been promised.
"I am proud to have supported this important bill in the Senate, and I hope that the House acts quickly to pass this important bill and sends it to President Biden to sign it into law.”
Jones-sponsored bill signed into law
ALBANY — On Tuesday, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) announced that a bill he sponsored to extend a 2012 law granting the State Liquor Authority (SLA) chair exclusive executive authority over the department has been signed into law.
Prior to 2012, the three-member SLA was required to act as a full board to make administrative decisions, allowing the chair's decision to be undermined, which could have led to vacancies within the SLA and additional inaction, according to a press release.
The bill extends the chair's exclusive executive authority — including the power to hire and fire employees, make budget and fiscal decisions, and prepare required reports — by three years.
“The State Liquor Authority plays a critical role in our communities by regulating the sale of alcoholic beverages and issuing licenses and permits,” Jones said in a statement.
“Local businesses that rely on selling alcohol as their sole source of revenue shouldn’t have to be caught in the crossfire of bureaucratic politics and unnecessary red tape. This legislation will help streamline the administrative decisions of the SLA as well as ensure that it’s fully staffed and can effectively support families and local businesses.”
Stefanik co-introduces the World Deserves to Know Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and Robert Wittman (R-Virginia) recently introduced the World Deserves To Know Act.
According to a press release, the bill would seek to hold the Chinese Community Party accountable for intellectual property theft and multiple human rights abuses, and sanction Chinese Health Agency officials until there is an independent, unimpeded investigation into the origins of COVID-19.
It would also instruct President Joe Biden to work with the intelligence community to identify members of the Chinese Communist Party involved in the persecution of whistleblowers and citizen journalists and sanction them for human rights abuses.
“In addition to intellectual property theft, the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in the genocide of their own minority Uyghur population, the ongoing repression in Hong Kong and blatant cover-up of the origin of COVID-19 — which has led to an economic crisis and loss of human life across the globe, including the loss of nearly 600,000 Americans," Stefanik said in a statement.
"A thorough, unimpeded investigation is necessary to determine the extent of their actions and prevent the Chinese Communist Party from financially benefitting, in any form, especially at the expense of the American people.”
