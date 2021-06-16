Stec: Chief James Brooks Jr. Act passes legislature
ALBANY — Last week, the State Senate passed the Chief James Brooks Jr. Act, a bill cosponsored by State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) that would add "vascular rupture" to the list of injuries covered under New York State's Volunteer Firefighters' Benefit Law.
The bill honors Whitehall Vol. Fire Company Asst. Chief James Brooks Jr. who died in September 2020 from health complications due to an aortic rupture he suffered while responding to a structure fire in May 2020, according to a press release.
The New York State Workers Compensation Board determined that Brooks’ injury did not qualify for insurance coverage.
In a statement, Stec said Brooks died as a result of a line-of-duty injury.
“He was doing what he loved, serving his community. The insurance fund that would help with medical expenses unfortunately did not cover his care, which totaled more than $1 million.”
The legislation, passed by the Assembly earlier this month, would create a presumption of coverage under the Volunteer Firefighters’ Benefit Law for vascular ruptures suffered in the line of duty.
Stefanik cosponsors Northern Border Reopening Transparency Act
SARATOGA — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) cosponsored the Northern Border Reopening Transparency Act.
According to a press release, the legislation would required the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to produce a report that includes all information regarding efforts to reopen the U.S.-Canada border within 30 days of enactment.
The report would be transmitted to relevant Congressional committees.
“For several months, I have repeatedly called on the United States and Canada to establish a bilateral, metrics-based plan to reopen our northern border," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I have heard from countless community leaders, small businesses and families who have been increasingly frustrated by the monthly extensions and lack of meaningful signs of collaboration or progress. This bill would require the Biden Administration to be transparent with northern border communities regarding their efforts to develop a concrete plan for reopening.”
Gillibrand pushes for Lyme research funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) called for $12 million for the U.S. Department of Defense's Tick-Borne Disease Research Program (TBDRP) and additional funding for tick-borne disease research at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to a press release, federal investment in research and prevention for tick-borne diseases remains low despite the high number of vector-borne illnesses across the country.
“New York is a hot spot for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses, and our communities have felt the impact of these diseases for years,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“New York has experienced 92,577 reported Lyme cases alone over the past two decades. Vector-borne diseases are a growing public health crisis, and it’s critical we deliver funding for research, surveillance, prevention, and outbreak response to help us combat the often devastating and life-altering impacts of these illnesses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.