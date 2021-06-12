Stefanik cosponsors Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act
SARATOGA — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) cosponsored the Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act.
According to a press release, the bill would provide $500 million in Agricultural Fair Rescue Grants, provide grant funding to states or state departments of agriculture based on loss of attendance experienced in 2020, and prioritize fairs that have faced the greatest financial hardship.
“County fairs are highly-anticipated annual events for our rural communities, youth and families, helping to promote local small businesses, family farms and agriculture,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to support this bill to help our county fairs overcome the unfair and unprecedented financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I look forward to attending our fairs this summer!”
Stec-backed amendment passes State Senate
ALBANY — Last week, the State Senate approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would facilitate the sale of Camp Gabriels, a former minimum-security correctional facility in Brighton.
The amendment will need to pass the Assembly, then pass both houses of the Legislature again in 2023 before going to voters for a vote in November 2023.
“The property has been dormant for well over 10 years and the lack of any activity has hurt the local economy,” said State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), the amendment's sponsor.
“As we know, prison closures have a big impact on small communities where there aren’t a lot of other job opportunities. The hope here is to win passage of the amendment and find a buyer who can invest in the property and create some very much-needed commerce.”
According to a press release, the 90-acre site includes 48 structures. Any revenue from a sale would be paid into a state account to be used only for forest preserve acquisitions.
Legislation aims to streamline broadband deployment
ALBANY — A bill cosponsored by State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) aimed at streamlining high-speed broadband deployment passed both houses of the State Legislature this month.
If signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the legislation would amend "Public Service Law by including all utility poles in a given city, town or village under a single contract," according to a press release from Stec's office.
It would also prohibit pole owners from unfairly shifting costs of utility pole replacements to the broadband company seeking approval to hang their cable.
“One of the greatest challenges internet service providers have when building out a broadband network is getting approval and paying to attach their fiber to utility poles," Stec said in a statement.
"I am hopeful that, if enacted into law, this legislation would give these companies more confidence to make the kind of investment, along with federal and state dollars, that we need more of in rural areas.”
“This important change will help streamline the process of broadband expansion and prevent hardworking ratepayers from effectively being charged twice for existing utility infrastructure," Jones added. "Simply put, our current system is inefficient, ineffective and cost-prohibitive and this change is long overdue.
“I urge the governor to sign this bill into law as soon as possible so we can finally fulfill New York’s 100% broadband coverage pledge.”
If signed by Cuomo, the law would take effect after 90 days.
Gillibrand supports Social Security Caregiver Credit Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently joined Senate colleagues to announce the Social Security Caregiver Credit Act, which aims to help caregivers who left the workforce receive retirement compensation through Social Security credits.
According to a press release, the Social Security earnings would be added to an individual's earnings to determine future Social Security benefits and can be claimed for up to 60 months.
Caregivers must provide at least 80 hours of care per month to someone who cannot perform daily living activities without assistance, and the credit varies on an income-based sliding scale.
“Caregivers should never have to choose between caring for a loved one and financial stability,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“The Social Security Caregiver Act would help legitimize the essential work caregivers provide by ensuring they have access to critical Social Security benefits and a stable retirement plan."
Jones-sponsored bill passes Assembly
ALBANY — A bill sponsored by State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) that would ease restrictions on imports and permit requirements for dairy farmers has passed the Assembly.
According to a press release, the legislation would change agriculture and markets law in two ways: by removing the requirement to obtain a permit in order to import milk and milk products into the state, and by allowing the state agricultural commissioner to make a partial payment to a dairy farmer who has not been paid for milk, if the defaulting dealer has secured its milk purchases by providing alternative security as opposed to the milk producers security fund.
“This bill will not only help New York consumers by providing them with a greater variety of dairy products, it will relax unnecessarily restrictive laws that can prevent dairy farmers from efficiently distributing their products,” Jones said in a statement.
“Our hardworking farmers were hit particularly hard by COVID-19 and it’s critical that we do everything we can to support their recovery and future generations of dairy farmers.”
Simpson votes 'no' on gun control bills
ALBANY — State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) expressed disappointment and frustration with gun control legislation passed by the Assembly this week.
In a press release, Simpson, who is a competitive shooter, argued the bills' sponsors were "unwilling to engage in meaningful discussion when drafting the bills" and that the bills "will have a negative effect on residents, small businesses and manufacturers in the state."
He contended they were a direct attack on Second Amendment rights. Simpson voted "no" on each bill.
"The majority consistently touts the way they protect the rights of citizens while simultaneously taking them away," Simpson said in a statement Wednesday.
"I believe the bills that passed were an affront to every law-abiding gun owner in our state. The Constitution provides guidance on the rights of ALL our citizens, we need to maintain and protect its integrity in a better way than what we saw last night."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.