Gillibrand pushes for pandemic preparedness
WASHINGON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Dr. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) are pushing for funding to establish a COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Program.
According to a press release, this would designate academic medical centers as research and communication hubs that would improve the United States’ ability to swiftly respond to emerging public health threats and to continue battling COVID-19.
A letter from the senators to appropriations subcommittee leadership supporting the investment is accompanied by the COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act, which was introduced in the House this week.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has altered our society, economy and public health systems, and we must do everything in our power to prevent and prepare for future public health emergencies," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"This funding is about building a comprehensive health and national security strategy to protect and equip the United States in the event of another devastating emergency."
The act would authorize $500 million for the program and provide $10 million to at least 10 academic medical centers for both real-time COVID response efforts and future pandemic preparedness, the release said.
