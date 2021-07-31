Gillibrand co-introduces domestic workers bill of rights
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and congressional colleagues introduced the National Domestic Workers Bill of Rights.
According to a press release, the legislation would extend common workplace rights to the 2.2 million domestic workers in the United States while at the same time creating new protections and stronger ways of enforcing them.
Those include ensuring domestic workers have paid sick leave, extending civil rights protections to domestic workers and affording them the right to meal and rest breaks.
“Domestic workers, who are often women of color and immigrants, are not valued for the vital role they play in our economy and in our lives,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Domestic workers have often been overlooked in the fight for workers’ rights, despite the fact that they normally work in homes away from any type of oversight, and often end up working around the clock, seven days a week for low wages that leave them struggling to make ends meet.
"The Domestic Workers Bill of Rights would close the loopholes that exclude domestic workers from federal labor and civil rights laws and it would create critical new benefits and protections for domestic workers — including requiring employers to provide a written agreement about pay, duties, schedules, breaks and time-off policies — giving these workers stability and respect."
Stefanik co-introduces Canadian Snowbird Visa Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and Peter Welch (D-Vermont) co-introduced the Canadian Snowbird Visa Act.
According to a press release, the bill would extend the amount of time Canadians who own or lease a home in the United States can visit by two months.
Current law limits the amount of time a Canadian visitor may spend in the United States to 182 days per year. This legislation would let Canadian citizens older than 50 who own or a rent a home in the United States to remain for up to 240 days per year.
They would not be able to work for a U.S. employer or seek public assistance while in the country, and would retain their nonresident tax status.
“Our neighbors to the north provide more visits to the United States than any other country, and they are critically important to North Country tourism and industry,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“As we continue to urge the Biden administration to reciprocate on Canada’s recent actions and reopen the northern border altogether, providing Canadians who own homes and property in the United States with extra time to visit and boost our economy will help revive Canadian tourism to the United States after an unprecedented closure of the northern border.”
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas thanked Stefanik and Welch.
"While snowbirds are often thought of as going to Florida, a great many come to the North Country and Vermont for extended stays as well, in second homes and boats for example, and the longer they can stay, the more they will contribute economically.
"It's important that while we focus on border reopening, we also continue to pursue other opportunities for the longer term."
