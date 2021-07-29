Gillibrand cosponsors caregiver legislation
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is an original cosponsor of the Supporting Our Direct Care Workforce and Family Caregivers Act.
According to a press release, the bill would authorize more than $1 billion to support the direct care workforce and family caregivers.
“We need to invest in our care infrastructure, which means investing in the caregiving workforce that makes all other work possible,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“The Supporting Our Direct Care Workforce and Family Caregivers Act would help support care workers, family caregivers and, importantly, the older adults and people with disabilities that depend on them to live full, independent lives.”
Stefanik cosponsors CHIP IN for Veterans Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently cosponsored the Communities Helping Invest Through Property and Improvements Needed (CHIP IN) for Veterans Act.
According to a press release, the bill would extend the provisions of the CHIP IN for Vets Act of 2016 for an additional five years, authorizing the Department of Veterans Affairs to continue entering donation agreements with non-federal entities and community groups to assist in funding the construction of the VA’s health care-related projects.
“Our veterans face tremendous challenges in receiving adequate and timely medical care because many of the VA’s healthcare facilities are overburdened,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“This legislation would help the Department of Veterans Affairs complete construction on much-needed health care facilities that will benefit our veteran communities. This will be especially beneficial to the North Country, where our rural veteran population faces unique challenges in receiving medical care."
Stefanik supports Team USA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently cosponsored a resolution expressing support for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams in the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
“As co-chair of the Olympic and Paralympic Caucus, and the representative of Lake Placid, home of the 1932 and 1980 Olympic Winter Games, I am proud to cosponsor this resolution and support Team USA,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I wish all the best to our athletes, especially to the North Country’s own Brooke Mooney, from Keene Valley. We, like your families and friends, are cheering for you from afar!”
Stefanik cosponsors CONNECT for Health Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) cosponsored the Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies (CONNECT) for Health Act.
According to a press release, the bill would expand access to telehealth services by removing geographic restrictions and allowing federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) and rural health clinics (RHCs) to provide telehealth services.
It would also permanently allow for the waiver of other telehealth restrictions during public health emergencies.
“North Country residents, especially our seniors, rely on telehealth services to keep them in touch with their health care providers,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to join this bipartisan effort to increase flexibilities for telehealth providers and improve access to health care services for our rural residents.”
Gillibrand announces EATS Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced the Enhance Access to SNAP (EATS) Act.
According to a press release, the EATS Act would expand Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit eligibility to college students attending two- and four-year universities part-time or more and some graduate students who also meet traditional SNAP income and other eligibility requirements.
A 2019 SUNY survey found 55% of community college students and 41% of four-year college students in the SUNY system reported experiencing hunger while in school.
“College students should never have to choose between food and an education. We need to simplify eligibility for critical SNAP benefits to combat food insecurity plaguing low-income college students across New York State and the country,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“This important legislation would eliminate work-for-food barriers for low-income students and ensure that nearly four million eligible college students can access the SNAP benefits needed to learn and thrive.”
