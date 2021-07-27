Stefanik votes in favor of Allies Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced she voted in favor of the Allies Act.
According to a press release, the legislation aims to ensure Afghan interpreters and other allies who supported the U.S. in Afghanistan are not left behind.
In a statement, Stefanik criticized President Joe Biden and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, saying it jeopardizes counter-terrorist missions and risks a takeover of the country by the Taliban.
"We must ensure that those who worked side-by-side with U.S. forces are not left to be persecuted by the Taliban," Stefanik said.
Jones: Two constituents appointed to health council
ALBANY — On Thursday, Assemblymember D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) announced that two of his constituents were appointed to the New York State Rural Health Council.
According to a press release, former Congressman Bill Owens and Citizen Advocates CEO James Button were appointed to the group, which aims to address health concerns in rural communities and find solutions that increase family access to medicine and emergency services.
“Efforts to improve public health face unique challenges in the North Country because of its expansive area and limited access to health care facilities,” Jones said in a statement.
"As local residents, Mr. Owens and Mr. Button have seen firsthand the health care challenges in our region and are welcome additions to the council.”
Gillibrand cosponsors federal hair discrimination ban
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced she is cosponsoring the Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act.
According to a press release, the CROWN Act would ban pervasive and race-based discrimination against natural hair, hair textures and hairstyles commonly worn by Black people in schools, workplaces and federally-funded institutions.
“For far too long, discrimination and prejudice against Black hair has been used as another tool to create barriers and disenfranchise Black people. No one should ever be criticized, harassed or punished for their natural hair and heritage,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
"The CROWN Act would help combat and correct deeply ingrained social biases against Black hair and ensure our children grow up learning to love themselves and their individual beauty.”
