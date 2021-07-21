Jones' tourist boating bill signed into law
ALBANY — A bill State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) sponsored to extend a state law authorizing the operation of personal watercraft without a boating safety certificate was recently signed into law.
The bill extends to January 2023 a law that allows a person over 18 years of age to operate a personal watercraft or specialty prop-craft without a certificate when such operation is restricted by the operator of a livery to a specified area, according to a press release.
“COVID-19 hit upstate New York’s tourism industry hard, as many people chose to forgo traveling or taking vacations due to health and safety concerns,” Jones said in a statement.
“However, now that COVID cases have significantly dropped and restrictions have eased, folks are starting to hit the road again. Extending this law will help provide livery operators with a critical source of revenue by allowing them to lease their equipment to people vacationing in the area and stimulate tourism as the North Country’s economy continues to recover.”
Gillibrand cosponsors bill to protect Afghan allies
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) cosponsored the Afghan Allies Protection Act, which aims to protect Afghan civilians who risked their lives to support U.S.-led missions in Afghanistan.
According to a press release, the bill would increase the number of authorized Afghan Special Immigrant Visas (SIV), remove extraneous paperwork requirements and improve the program’s efficiency as U.S. troops withdraw from Afghanistan.
“Afghan men and women supported the United States’ military and diplomatic efforts and in some cases, saved the lives of servicemembers and diplomatic personnel," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"The Senate must support and expand the Special Immigrant Visa program in order to uphold our commitment to these brave individuals who put themselves at risk to help our country."
