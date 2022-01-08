Federal reps announce favorable settlement to USMCA dairy dispute
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) along with U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently announced that a United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement dispute settlement panel ruled in favor of the United States that Canada is breaching its commitments under the trade deal by unfairly administering dairy tariff-rate quotas in a way that harms American dairy farmers, according to a press release.
“I am proud to announce that, following my advocacy, North Country dairy farmers will receive well-deserved access to the Canadian dairy market after suffering from unfair restrictions," Stefanik said in a statement.
"This decision will ensure the Upstate New York dairy industry fully benefits from the USMCA agreement’s expanded market access opportunities, unimpeded by unreasonable trade barriers, and will help our dairy farmers churn up profits and mitigate the huge losses they have suffered this year,” Schumer stated.
"Canada’s violation of USMCA dairy provisions was putting New York’s regional economies at risk, and this decision will hold our trading partners accountable and ensure equitable trading practices are upheld moving forward,” Gillibrand stated.
Gillibrand cosponsors BIO Preparedness Workforce Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently announced her support for the Bolstering Infectious Outbreak (BIO) Preparedness Workforce Act.
According to a press release, the bill would aim to address retention and recruitment issues in the health care workforce by removing financial barriers and authorizing $50 million to establish a new student loan repayment program for infectious disease clinicians and bio-preparedness health care professionals.
“We are starting this year as we finished the last: our health care system and providers are under historic levels of stress and they need reinforcements,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“This bipartisan bill would establish a loan repayment program to meet the needs of our nation’s health care workforce and attract more students to receive vital clinical care training. We must do everything in our power to eliminate financial barriers and encourage the next generation of infectious disease and public health professionals so New York is well equipped for future crises.”
Gillibrand: Keep U.S.-Canada border open for vaccinated
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently joined Congressmen Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) and Chris Jacobs (R-Orchard Park) in urging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to keep the U.S.-Canada land border open for vaccinated individuals.
“Now that vaccines are widely available, we cannot return to the economic and personal sacrifices that would be made if the northern border is closed once again,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement.
“The impact of nearly 20 months of closure was devastating to countless New York businesses, medical providers and families who depend on travel across the New York-Canadian border. The northern border is the gateway to an indispensable economic partnership, and we are confident border crossings can continue safely and efficiently.”
Stec sponsors bill to create local EMS districts in ADKs
ALBANY — On Friday, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) announced he has introduced legislation that would allow municipalities in the Adirondacks to pool resources and share services to more efficiently deliver EMS coverage.
According to a press release, many small North Country communities have experienced difficulty recruiting and retaining volunteers, and the creation of a larger multi-town EMS district would help address the issue.
“Due to its size and the difficulties in traveling, county emergency services for the Adirondacks face lengthier response times and more challenges providing essential services than in other parts of the state,” Stec said in a statement.
“By allowing Adirondack municipalities to create their own multi-town EMS districts, emergency medical services will be able to delivered more reliably and rapidly. Permitting collaboration between our towns, counties and villages just makes sense."
