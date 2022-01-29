Gillibrand urges IRS to expedite unprocessed ERC payments
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called on Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles P. Rettig to expedite and clear the backlog of unprocessed Employee Retention Credit (ERC) payments that were passed and guaranteed in the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
According to a press release, the credit was created to help struggling businesses dealing with economic disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping ensure they received funding in the form of a payroll credit to both encourage them to retain employees and offset the cost of lost revenue and rising inflation.
Gillibrand is also calling on the IRS to clear the backlog of individual income tax returns so that individuals and families can receive their Child Tax Credit, UI-related refunds, Earned Income Tax Credit and other payments in a timely manner.
“I have heard from constituents across New York and the message is clear: after two years of grappling with financial hardship caused by the pandemic, businesses are in dire need of this assistance through the ERC credit," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"We did our part in Congress, now it’s time for the IRS to deliver."
Stefanik requests container size flexibility in WIC program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) co-signed a letter requesting the U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary to provide container size flexibility in the WIC program to improve families’ food choices and access to certain foods, including dairy items such as yogurt.
According to a press release, current guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutritional Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) include restrictions on sizes for eligible foods that can prevent participants from accessing popular or nutritious options.
In the letter, the lawmakers said that has become more difficult due to recent supply chain issues.
“I am working to expand access to healthy and nutritious choices for our families,” Stefanik said in a statement. “Our proposed rule change would also be good news for our North Country dairy farmers, who work hard to provide nutritious milk, yogurt and cheese for families across the nation."
The release said the USDA is set to issue a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for revisions to the supplemental food package for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for WIC.
