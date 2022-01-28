Jones: Not the right time for ELDT requirement
ALBANY — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) recently said it was not the right time for the U.S. Department of Transportation to implement the new Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) requirement for commercial driver's license (CDL) workers due to concerns about how it could impact the current CDL driver shortage.
According to a press release, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) issued the requirement for CDL applicants to complete ELDT starting on Feb. 7 as part of the Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act (MAP-21).
Prospective CDL applicants without a Commercial Learner's Permit before that date would need to complete ELDT before taking the CDL test.
Jones sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg request the new requirement be delayed or modified.
“As the country continues to face a shortage of CDL drivers, I’m concerned that the Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) rule change to the minimum training requirements for CDL drivers will create more problems than it solves,” Jones said in a statement.
“Small businesses are already bearing the brunt of global supply chain shortages, increasing transit costs and delaying supply deliveries, and part of this disruption is due to a need for more CDL drivers. This new requirement will only exacerbate the shortage of drivers and worsen current supply chain issues.”
Gillibrand: Medicare should pay for rapid COVID tests
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) co-signed a letter to Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services leadership urging them to require Medicare to pay for rapid COVID tests.
According to a press release, the letter follows the Biden administration’s recent guidance requiring private insurance companies to cover the cost of up to eight rapid over-the-counter COVID tests per month. The release said extending this requirement to Medicare would ensure that an additional 61 million Americans have equal access to testing.
“Right now, millions of New Yorkers enrolled in Medicare can’t get coverage for rapid COVID tests,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“As cities and towns across the state continue to battle the omicron variant, we must ensure that everyone has free and easy access to testing — not just those with private insurance.
Gillibrand asks for rent relief
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following the end of New York's eviction moratorium, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently co-signed a letter urging the Biden administration to reallocate funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program to assist low-income renters.
According to a press release, the letter requests that unspent ERA funds be distributed as quickly as possible to communities facing the greatest need, including those where a large portion of renters pay over 50% of their income in rent or have lost their jobs since the beginning of the pandemic.
“New York’s housing costs are some of the highest in the nation," Gillibrand said in a statement. "After the end of the state’s eviction moratorium, too many New Yorkers are at risk of falling behind on their rent and losing their homes.
“Particularly as we continue to battle the omicron variant, housing insecurity poses a serious threat to the health and well-being of our communities."
Co-signers included Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).
National Head Start Association awards Stefanik
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, the National Head Start Association awarded U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) the 2022 PROMISE (Protecting Our Most Important Students Early) Award.
According to a press release, during her time in Congress, Stefanik has helped increase the annual Head Start funding by more than $1.5 billion with a bipartisan group of colleagues.
The release said Head Start programs promote the school readiness of infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children from low-income families.
“Since I was sworn into office, I have worked to strongly support the Head Start program, because I believe early childhood education is essential to a child’s growth and development,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“Head Start supports locally-driven programs to meet the unique needs of communities, including in the North Country. It is an honor to earn this award and national recognition, and I will continue to work to provide this critical funding to ensure our North Country families have access to Head Start’s incredible resources, so our children can have a strong start in life.”
