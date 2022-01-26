Gillibrand pushes prioritization of American-made masks
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently cosigned letters to President Joe Biden and other top federal officials urging them to prioritize the purchase and distribution of American-made masks.
“Purchasing NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) approved N95 respirators and other high-quality masks, such as FDA-authorized surgical masks, made by American workers here in the U.S. advances our shared goals for supporting domestic manufacturing and ensuring a more reliable, consistent supply chain for these essential products,” the senators wrote.
“Doing so not only helps to prevent further loss of life, keep our kids in school and ensure our economy remains open, but it will also ensure that the United States maintains a robust PPE manufacturing capacity so that we are never again in a situation where we must be dependent on foreign-made products, like we were in the early days of the pandemic.”
Stec, Jones sponsor amendment to save Debar Pond Lodge
ALBANY — On Monday, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) announced their sponsorship of a constitutional amendment aimed at saving Debar Pond Lodge.
The bill would allow New York State to transfer the lodge, a historic Great Camp, to the Debar Pond Institute in exchange for 400 acres of land in the Adirondacks.
Stec described the Debar Pond Lodge Land Exchange Amendment as a win-win for the Adirondacks and efforts to protect the natural environment.
“This amendment would enhance the size and beauty of the Forest Preserve in the Adirondacks, while also protecting the historic lodge," he said in a statement.
"By passing this amendment, we can ensure that both the Debar Pond Lodge and its surrounding space are maintained and preserved for future generations.”
“Historic preservation and environmental conservation are important to North Country residents and I am proud to sponsor this bill in the Assembly to save the Debar Pond Lodge,” Jones said.
“Not only will this amendment add more land to the New York State Forest Preserve, but it will also preserve an important part of the history of the Adirondack region and provide a community space for meetings and outdoor recreation.”
Amendments to New York State's constitution must pass both houses of two consecutive legislatures before going to voters for a ballot referendum. The Debar Pond Lodge amendment could go to voters as soon as fall 2023.
