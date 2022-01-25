Stefanik votes for Supplemental Impact Aid Flexibility Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently voted in favor of the Supplemental Impact Aid Flexibility Act, of which she is a cosponsor.
According to a press release, the bill would allow school districts participating in the Federal Impact Aid Program to use previously reported student headcounts on their Impact Aid applications for the 2022-2023 school year.
The program reimburses school districts in areas for the loss of revenue caused by the school’s proximity to nontaxable, federal property.
“Federal Impact Aid is critical to supporting teachers and students in military communities across the nation and especially in our Fort Drum community,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am pleased to advance legislation that supports flexibility for North Country schools, so our teachers and school administrators can focus on equipping the next generation."
The legislation has passed both the Senate and the House.
Gillibrand writes Biden for more rapid test kits
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and fellow New York congressional colleagues recently wrote to President Joe Biden urging his administration to provide more rapid at-home COVID testing kits to New York State.
“We are writing to respectfully ask that your Administration provide the necessary COVID-19 rapid test kits to help our state battle this latest surge in COVID-19 cases and provide guidance that ensures school communities are safe,” they wrote.
"The need for COVID-19 rapid test kits in New York is palpable. Rapid COVID-19 tests provide New Yorkers not only with the ability to test in the comfort of their own home, but also help alleviate the hours-long lines seen at brick and mortar and mobile testing sites since late December.
"Without an adequate supply of COVID-19 rapid test kits, our efforts to limit the spread of the virus are compromised and all but ensure continued surges and loss."
The lawmakers also stressed the need to ensure the tests were available free of charge.
Senators announce economic development funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced $420,000 in Economic Development Administration funding for New York State.
That included $70,000 for the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board, which will go toward the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy for Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Warren and Washington counties, according to a press release.
“Funding for our regional economic development will have a direct impact on many of our most rural and distressed counties in Upstate New York," Schumer said in a statement.
“As our economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, this federal investment is an important step to help attract capital and create jobs throughout New York,” Gillibrand said.
Stefanik votes for bill to honor WWII vets
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted in favor of the Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act, which she cosponsored.
According to a press release, the bill would award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133rd Signal Services Company in recognition of their unique and highly distinguished service during World War II.
The 3133rd Signal Service Company was activated at Pine Camp, which is now Fort Drum.
“I am proud to advance bipartisan legislation to honor our World War II veterans, whose specialized service aided the course of history,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“It is a special honor that Fort Drum carries on the legacy as the place the 3133rd Signal Service Company was originally activated. May we never forget these veterans’ service and sacrifice.”
This bill has already passed the Senate and next heads to the president's desk.
Hochul announces funding for homeowners
ALBANY — On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-Buffalo) announced $25 million in grant awards to nonprofit organizations and municipalities to help low- and moderate-income homeowners make repairs or safety upgrades to their homes, and provide down payment assistance for first-time buyers.
The Rural Preservation Company of Clinton County received $100,000 in Access to Home funding, $200,000 in Access to Home for Heroes funding and $150,000 in RESTORE funding.
The towns of North Elba and Malone each received $500,000 Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for housing rehabilitation, and the Town of Westville received a $750,000 CDBG for its manufactured housing replacement program.
According to a press release, Access to Home funding provides financial assistance to make homes accessible for those with disabilities, and Access to Home for Heroes funding does that for disabled veterans.
The RESTORE program helps senior citizen homeowners address emergencies and code violations in their homes, and the state CDBG program is a federally-funded program administered by the Housing and Community Renewal agency to help municipalities with projects that improve communities and benefit their residents.
"Every New Yorker deserves the dignity and stability of a secure place to live, and this funding will provide much-needed support to affordable and supportive housing services," Hochul said in a statement.
"These grants will go toward small communities all across the state, and they will fund critical programs that provide immediate assistance to New Yorkers in need."
Schumer: Keep EAS at No. Co. airports
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced a push to keep Essential Air Service at North Country airports.
SkyWest Airlines recently gave notice of its plans to terminate EAS at Plattsburgh International Airport and Ogdensburg International Airport.
According to a press release, Schumer sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg requesting that the U.S. Department of Transportation issue a hold-in order that would temporarily prohibit the termination of EAS service until a new carrier is found, and immediately begin work to identify a new carrier to provide EAS to the two airports.
“Cutting back Essential Air Service to the Ogdensburg and Plattsburgh airports is the wrong way to go for Northern New York," Schumer said in a statement.
"As the North Country continues to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extended closure of the northern border, maintaining consistent and reliable air service to other hubs across the U.S. is essential to the region’s recovery.”
Gillibrand cosponsors Heating and Cooling Relief Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced her support of the Heating and Cooling Relief Act of 2022, of which she is an original cosponsor.
According to a press release, the bill would invest $40 billion in annual funding to expand access to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and expand eligibility criteria so families never pay more than 3% of their annual income on energy costs.
“No person or family should ever go without adequate heat,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
"As New York continues facing extreme and potentially dangerous cold weather, we must ensure that every person has access to reliable, affordable, and sufficient heat to stay safe at home.”
