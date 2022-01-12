Gillibrand to FERC: Protect consumers
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently co-signed a letter to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chair Richard Glick urging him to use his agency's statutory authority to ensure Americans' household energy bills are not driven up by energy market manipulation in wholesale natural gas and electricity markets.
According to a press release, almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic families are experiencing utility debt levels approximately 67% higher than in the average year and, last month, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted that some households’ winter heating bills may rise by as much as 39%.
“We have a responsibility to ensure that everyone has access to safe living conditions, and we cannot let corporate greed or a quest for profit get in the way of fundamental human rights," the lawmakers wrote.
"With high winter energy costs, the ongoing threat of the pandemic, and racial and economic justice issues surrounding energy debt, we urge FERC to use its existing statutory authority to better protect consumers from energy market manipulation."
Stefanik cosponsors Telehealth Extension Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently cosponsored the Telehealth Extension Act.
According to a press release, the bill would remove barriers that limit the use of telehealth by ending geographic and site restrictions for Medicare, enabling patients to receive approved telehealth services.
Additionally, it would provide a two-year temporary extension of current COVID-19 emergency telehealth waivers, enabling critical access hospitals to provide outpatient behavioral health services through telehealth, as well as permanently provide the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services additional flexibility in public health emergencies.
“North Country residents, especially our seniors, rely on telehealth services to keep them in touch with their health care providers,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to join this bipartisan effort to expand telehealth services that provide patients with access to health care services regardless of distance or medical conditions that make in-person visits challenging.”
