Stec questions DEC commisioner during budget hearing
ALBANY — On Tuesday, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), who is the ranking minority senator on the Environmental Conservation Committee, questioned DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos during the Environmental Conservation budget hearing.
He asked Seggos about increasing the number of rangers assigned to the High Peaks, whether their salary grade would increase and if any of the additional Environmental Protection Fund money would be going toward trail maintenance.
“From hiring more forest rangers to funding trail maintenance, there is more we need to do for the Adirondacks in this year’s state budget,” Stec said in a statement.
“I was glad to have the opportunity to ask Commissioner Seggos about this year’s budget and how we can improve our region. As we work towards a final, enacted budget, I’ll work to ensure our region receives the support it needs to protect and preserve the Adirondacks for years to come.”
Gillibrand calls for Health Force funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called for $55 billion to be included in President Joe Biden’s budget request to establish and replicate a Health Force in every community.
According to a press release, in early 2021, Gillibrand introduced the Health Force, Resilience Force and Jobs to Fight COVID-19 Act and negotiated its inclusion in the American Rescue Plan.
The American Rescue Plan included $3 billion for a new public health workforce based on Gillibrand’s legislation to expand the nation’s public health jobs and infrastructure, and aid the country’s vaccine distribution campaign.
The senator is now encouraging all local governments statewide to form similar health corps.
“Over the past two years, our health care system and our health care providers have been under historic levels of stress and are in desperate need of reinforcement," Gillibrand said in a statement.
“This past week, I visited with some of the more than 500 Health Force workers that make up the inaugural New York City Public Health Corps who are making a difference in equitable and sustainable care in their own communities. Now, we need to ensure every American has the same access to this quality care."
Gillibrand introduces Housing Temperature Safety Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) introduced the Housing Temperature Safety Act of 2022 in light of the recent Bronx fire that claimed the lives of 17 New Yorkers, including eight children.
According to a press release, authorities determined the fire was caused by a space heater, and the bill would require the installation of heat sensors in federally-funded rental housing so that federal, state and local housing administrators can assess heat levels in real time, prevent future fire tragedies and improve fire safety and housing quality.
Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-South Bronx) leads the companion legislation in the House.
“My office remains available to help people affected by the fire and I am grateful to Congressman Torres for his partnership during this difficult time," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"While we can’t change the past, we must do everything in our power to prevent these tragic events from occurring in the future.”
Stefanik praises soldiers ahead of deployment
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) released a statement following the announcement that about 200 Fort Drum soldiers will be deployed to allied countries outside Ukraine.
“Once again, our nation has called upon the 10th Mountain Division to meet our most pressing national security challenges," she said, noting the division was one of the first conventional units sent to Afghanistan post 9/11 and one of the last to leave.
"For over 20 years of war, the 10th Mountain Division became the most deployed division in the U.S. Army, and now, the men and women at Fort Drum will once again be protecting our national security interests. This deployment to our NATO allies in Europe is a testament to the courage and capabilities the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum bring to protect American national security.”
U.S. troops are being deployed to Poland, Germany and Romania.
Stec questions OCFS commissioner during budget hearing
ALBANY — On Wednesday, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) asked state Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Sheila J. Poole about the allocation and use of COVID-19 relief funding in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal during a joint legislative OCFS budget hearing.
According to a press release, Stec wanted to ensure the billions in aid the state has received from the federal government goes to the families and essential workers that need it.
“New York State received billions in federal COVID-19 relief funds and it’s vital that it gets distributed to the people and organizations that it’s intended for,” Stec said in a statement.
“I appreciated the opportunity to ask Commissioner Poole about this topic and find out how this aid has been and continues to be distributed. As we move toward a final enacted state budget, I’ll work to ensure these funds are properly and fairly issued.”
Stefanik recognizes local Olympic athletes
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recognized athletes from New York's 21st Congressional District who will be competing in the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
“As the home to Lake Placid, New York’s 21st District has a rich and unique Olympic tradition," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I join the families across our district in cheering all of our North Country athletes and those representing Team USA in this year’s Winter Games. Our North Country athletes have trained and prepared, and now it is time for their hard work and dedication to pay off. We are cheering for Team USA!"
Athletes with ties to the district include:
• Emily Sweeney from Lake Placid competing in singles luge.
• Hunter Church from Cadyville competing in bobsled.
• Jonny Gustafson from Massena competing in singles luge.
• Clare Egan from Lake Placid competing in biathlon.
• Sean Hollander from Lake Placid competing in doubles luge.
• Chris Mazdzer from Saranac Lake competing in singles luge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.