Stec to Hochul: Eliminate fiber-optic tax
ALBANY — On Tuesday, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and Senate colleagues called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to eliminate an annual fiber-optic tax in the 30-day amendment to the Executive Budget.
According to a press release, the state has charged a fiber-optic fee on state highways since 2019. The fee does not apply to similar utilities like coaxial cable providers and has impeded broadband installation, access and availability in rural areas, the release said.
“Broadband access has been a major issue for rural areas across New York for too long,” Stec said in a statement. “The coronavirus pandemic revealed the severity of this crisis, when many communities were unequipped to handle the transition to remote, online-only activities.
“After years of promises, there’s absolutely no excuse for our residents to still lack access to broadband. I urge the governor to eliminate the regressive fiber-optic tax in her 30-day budget amendment, so we can finally ensure every New Yorker has access to high-speed internet services.”
Stec has cosponsored a bill to eliminate the tax which is currently in the Senate Transportation Committee.
Jones joins NYSSA meeting
MALONE — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) recently joined members of Franklin Snowmobilers Inc. (FSI), the Franklin County Tourism Advisory Committee and the New York State Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) as well as local business representatives for a ride on the snowmobile trails.
Later in the day, he attended NYSSA’s annual meeting in Malone where they discussed legislative priorities and efforts to support snowmobiling throughout the North Country.
In a statement, Jones said the North Country is home to many snowmobile trails and, thanks to local organizations and officials, the trails are well-maintained and continue to expand, supporting local economic development and attracting tourists.
“The state has traditionally offered free snowmobiling weekends to attract riders from out-of-state and New York must continue to support the local snowmobiling industry not only through events, but by providing resources to sustain and develop more trails,” he added.
According to a press release, NYSSA provides safety resources and travel information for tourists and has developed a user-friendly app of snowmobile trails statewide, available at https://webapps2.cgis-solutions.com/nysnowmobile/.
More information on snowmobile trails in the North Country is available at https://visitadirondacks.com/recreation/snowmobiling.
Gillibrand calls for reinstatement of COVID-19 leave
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) cosigned a letter to President Joe Biden and congressional leadership urging them to reinstate and expand emergency paid sick and family caregiving leave in the Fiscal Year 2022 funding bill or future COVID-19 relief packages for the duration of the pandemic.
Gillibrand and her colleagues requested that the benefits apply to workers in businesses of all sizes, provide a minimum of 10 days of paid sick and family caregiving leave, and be accompanied by tax credits to help businesses cover costs, according to a press release.
In a statement, Gillibrand said the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which enacted the emergency leave that has since expired, was critical, but that the loss of the benefits “has continued to put too many middle-class families, women in the workforce and people of color, who are disproportionately shouldering the detrimental economic ramifications of COVID-19, in the difficult position of picking between caring for themselves or a loved one and earning their paycheck.”
“It’s been nearly three decades since we passed the Family Medical Leave Act and while we must continue to push for a national and universal paid leave program, Congress must act now to reinstate an emergency paid sick and family caregiving leave policy to help support workers and businesses as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.
Stec call for DOH audit into nursing home deaths
ALBANY — Last week, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and several Senate GOP colleagues called for the state Department of Health to conduct an audit into the March 2020 directive to place COVID-positive seniors back into nursing homes.
According to a press release, DOH Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said during her confirmation hearings last month that she had no plans of investigating the policy, authorized by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and her predecessor, Dr. Howard Zucker.
“Thousands of families impacted by the former governor’s nursing home decision are still searching for answers,” Stec said in a statement. “The DOH owes these men and women those answers and must provide accountability.
“I urge Commissioner Bassett to do the right thing and conduct an audit into the mistakes made by her predecessor. It’s the only way we can move forward from this scandal and ensure similar mistakes don’t happen again.”
Jones attends long-term care forum
ALBANY — Last week, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) served as a panelist at City & State’s Virtual State Legislative Forum on Long-Term Care, sponsored by AARP New York.
According to a press release, during the forum Jones advocated for increased state support for home care, including fair pay for home care workers, and discussed his bill that will increase Medicaid reimbursement rates that cover the actual costs of delivering services in rural areas like the North Country.
He contended the proposed bonus for home care workers in the executive budget was only a Band-Aid, and it was past time they get the pay they deserve.
“Our loved ones and our neighbors want to age in place, and we must provide the resources to help ensure aging New Yorkers can live as independently as possible in the communities they helped build.”
Jones and other lawmakers also stressed the importance of funding and professionalizing the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program.
“We need to properly fund the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program so that they can continue this important work and professionalize their staff that are mostly volunteers,” Jones said.
