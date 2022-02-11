Gillibrand: Medicare to provide free rapid COVID tests
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently announced that 3.7 million New Yorkers enrolled in Medicare will have rapid COVID-19 tests covered through their insurance.
According to a press release, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that people in either Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage will be able to get up to eight over-the-counter COVID-19 tests per month at no cost and without need for reimbursement.
The benefits are slated to start this spring.
Gillibrand and her colleagues previously wrote a letter urging the Biden administration to require Medicare to cover this cost.
“As cities and towns across the state continue grappling with the impacts of this pandemic, it’s vital that everyone has free and easy access to testing, not just those with private insurance," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"Today, we are one step closer to reaching this goal and I am thrilled the Biden administration has expanded its guidance to require Medicare to cover the cost of over-the-counter COVID tests for all beneficiaries.”
Schumer cosponsors Rural Outdoor Investment Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently cosponsored the Rural Outdoor Investment Act (ROI).
According to a press release, the bill would aim to provide investment and support to boost outdoor recreation, revitalize Upstate New York’s downtowns, accelerate economic recovery from the pandemic, create good-paying jobs and bring prosperity to underserved rural areas that need the most help.
Specifically, it would provide $30 million for public works through the Economic Development Administration (EDA), $12.5 million for the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities grants for main street revitalization through outdoor recreation, $5 million for planning grants through the EDA and $2.5 million in university partnerships.
“From the trails of the Adirondack Mountains to waters of the Finger Lakes, outdoor recreation is the lifeblood of so many of Upstate New York’s communities, especially our rural areas," Schumer said in a statement. "Since the start of the pandemic, people’s passion for the outdoors has only grown, but investment for this vital economic engine has remained trapped inside.
"This bill will jump-start economic recovery from the pandemic for some of our most underserved areas, create good-paying jobs and give a breath of fresh air to our main streets across New York.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.